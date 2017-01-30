Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

Heartwood Provisions: all the oysters Image: Suzi Pratt

$50 to $75

$50 for three courses of Maria Hines's American classics with a twist—a rabbit turnover or slow-roasted beef check, for instance—with optional wine and beer pairings.

A three-course meal for $60, with an optional wine pairing. And on the sharable menu: côte de boeuf with pommes sufflé and potato gratin for $110.

Against an Olympic mountain backdrop, Ray’s serves three courses for $60, along with its regular menu.

A three-course, pre-order meal for two (and a chance to avoid the crowds) for $63, with optional additions: a bottle of wine and a bag of housemade butter caramels.

$65, four-courses, and a glass of Jané Ventura sparkling cava for pairing.

A $65 three-course, take-home meal of three courses and seasonal specials offered in-house.

A sharable three-course menu of Southern Italian fare (with a four-course vegetarian option) for $75.

Four courses of enticing vegetarian specials (like chickpea socca fritters) for $75.



$80 to $100

An $85 four-course meal elevated by French delicacies of caviar and foie gras.

Four courses of organic Northwest ingredients—in a smoked heirloom bean cassoulet, for instance—for $85, with an optional wine pairing.

$95 for a romantic, Northwest-inspired six-course meal, with optional wine pairings.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day (and its one-year anniversary), Heartwood Provisions offers five courses of kusshi oysters and filet mignon for $95.

A $95 five-course meal of wood-grilled specialties and a glass of sparkling wine.



$100 and Up

A $105 tasting menu, with optional bubbles for pairing and elevations of foie gras and shaved black truffle.

$115 for five courses of enticingly novel Valentine’s Day fare: enjoy a date of wild boar rack in fermented pomme fondant, or nibble on the mignardises-candied flower bouquet.

A five-course meal of creative aphrodisiacs starting with an oyster amuse bouche for $120, and an optional libations pairing.

The 9-course feast comprises Northwest-inspired fare and paired wines for $225–$285 per person.

