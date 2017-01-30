  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

We gotcha covered. One for breakfast, one for lunch.

By Kathryn Robinson 1/30/2017 at 9:00am

Jacks bbq tacos olwek3

See what I mean by come on? Tacos by Jack. 

Image: instagram/mach1na

Last week was auspicious, as two new tacos hit me between the eyes—and, mercifully, below the nose. Both delivered extreme greatness.

Manu Alfau (Manu’s Bodega, Manu’s Bodegita) has established a beachhead inside Pioneer Square’s underground happiness emporium Flatstick Pub, where adults can drink local beers, play 9 holes of mini golf…and now, eat tacos.  Alfau’s main gig is Caribbean food, but he translates those skills to the creation of stewy braised fillings for tacos: fillings like chicken tinga, black beans and cotija, and chorizo potato.

By day he opens a sidewalk window down the block from Flatstick (just east of Second, on Main) from 11am to 2:30pm. I stood in a short line last week to get two of them: one a saucy brisket, with generous chunks of the tender beef along with black beans and sweet slivers of pink pickled onion; the other a stunning carnitas, which recalls Alfau’s storied roasted Puerco asado in flavor and texture, and is decked with pico de gallo. They were overstuffed, delectable, and a steal at $3 apiece.  

The next day I found myself in Georgetown by morning, and driving past Jack’s BBQ I saw the sign: Brisket breakfast tacos. Screech, swerve, stop. And although the Texas roadhouse atmo, right down to twangy country music, might feel a little rich for a Seattleite’s blood at 7:15am—the brisket tacos are perfection, starring Jack’s offset-smoked grass-fed brisket, as tender and smoky as you can quite believe (and stuffed in with a generous hand), along with scrambled eggs, potato cubes, and melted cheese.

I mean, come on. They are as good as they sound. I got one; could’ve used two. There’s also pork or sausage. And they come with your choice of salsas.

All from 7 to 9am.

Filed under
Jack's Bbq, Manu's Tacos, Critic's Notebook, Tacos
Show Comments
In this Article

Flatstick Pub

Pub, Sports Bar Multiple Locations

At Flatstick Pub, local craft beer on tap meets a 9-hole mini golf course and other inventive hybrid games—try your hand at the mini-golf and shuffle board c...

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 3924 Airport Way S

Food snobs love to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that’s not really true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his...

Editor’s Pick

Manu's Bodega

Latin Multiple Locations

Imagine if every hole-in-the-wall with a patio offered food as flat-out sumptuous as chef Manu Alfau’s tribute to his Dominican heritage: yam and smoked goud...

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats Cheat Sheet

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

11:00am By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Closures and Revamps and Barbecue Silver Linings

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Q&A

Neptune Coffee Won't Be Returning to Greenwood Ave.

01/27/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Amaro Amore

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

01/26/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

1:03pm By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

9:49am By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

11:30am By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

10:45am By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe