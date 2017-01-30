The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

Theater

Let the Right One In

Feb 2–12 When you’re an adolescent social pariah, it can feel like the world is a vampire. Comfort can be found in those who don’t hide the darkness that springs from being cast out. An adaptation of the modern Swedish horror classic of the same name, National Theatre of Scotland’s Let the Right One In transforms the Moore into an icy wooded landscape where a bullied boy falls for a vampire girl. But this isn’t any glittery Twilight romance: It’s tense, gory, and bleak while retaining a tender core of humanity. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Concert

Dude York

Feb 23 Dude York has been one of Seattle’s best bands for years, but the energetic melodic rock trio really comes into its own on Sincerely. Front-man Peter Richards still doles out wailing vocals and shredding licks over drummer Andrew Hall’s tight fills, but the addition of lead vocals by bassist Claire England on a few tracks (“Tonight” is power pop perfection) gives the group extra sonic pep and depth. Chop Suey, chopsuey.com

Comedy

Sarah Silverman

“My sister was with two men in one night. She could barely walk after that. Can you imagine? Two dinners!” —Sarah Silverman

Feb 7 The queen of blue comedy never fears crossing lines to offend an audience, and the noted liberal firebrand will surely express pointed comedic rage after the past election season. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.org

Paul D’Amato’s 2013 portrait of mother and daughter Margaret and Marquetta Tisdell at Original Providence Baptist Church. Image: Courtesy Tacoma Art Museum

Visual Art

The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today

Feb 4–May 14 It’s not easy to get hung on the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, but the Outwin, a triennial juried portrait competition, gives modern American artists a chance. For the first time ever, the winners can be seen outside of the museum when The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today begins its national tour at Tacoma Art Museum. Featuring 43 paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and mixed media, the exhibit offers a crosscut of our country via the diverse faces of its citizens. Tacoma Art Museum, tacomaartmuseum.org

Books & Talks

John Darnielle, Universal Harvester

Feb 20 After a National Book Award–nominated debut (Wolf in White Van), the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle returns with Universal Harvester. The novel centers on a video store employee in late-’90s small-town Iowa. When customers begin complaining about tapes spliced with dark, violent home video footage, his curiosity leads him on an unsettling journey to find the truth. Town Hall, townhallseattle.org