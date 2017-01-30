  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

Let the Right One In aims for the jugular, Dude York packs a pop rock punch, and Sarah Silverman goes as blue as she wants.

By Seth Sommerfeld 1/30/2017 at 3:49pm Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Courtesy manuel harlan2 kzes9p

Image: Manuel Harlan

Theater

Let the Right One In

Feb 2–12 When you’re an adolescent social pariah, it can feel like the world is a vampire. Comfort can be found in those who don’t hide the darkness that springs from being cast out. An adaptation of the modern Swedish horror classic of the same name, National Theatre of Scotland’s Let the Right One In transforms the Moore into an icy wooded landscape where a bullied boy falls for a vampire girl. But this isn’t any glittery Twilight romance: It’s tense, gory, and bleak while retaining a tender core of humanity. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Dudeyork lp1 bihwcn

Image: Courtesy Hardly Art

Concert

Dude York

Feb 23 Dude York has been one of Seattle’s best bands for years, but the energetic melodic rock trio really comes into its own on Sincerely. Front-man Peter Richards still doles out wailing vocals and shredding licks over drummer Andrew Hall’s tight fills, but the addition of lead vocals by bassist Claire England on a few tracks (“Tonight” is power pop perfection) gives the group extra sonic pep and depth. Chop Suey, chopsuey.com

Courtesy robyn von swank rlfrgc

Image: Robyn Von Swank

Comedy

Sarah Silverman

“My sister was with two men in one night. She could barely walk after that. Can you imagine? Two dinners!” —Sarah Silverman 

Feb 7 The queen of blue comedy never fears crossing lines to offend an audience, and the noted liberal firebrand will surely express pointed comedic rage after the past election season. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.org

Damato 6 inch 400 dpi exh pc 272 r bkf5bz

Paul D’Amato’s 2013 portrait of mother and daughter Margaret and Marquetta Tisdell at Original Providence Baptist Church.

Image: Courtesy Tacoma Art Museum

Visual Art

The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today

Feb 4–May 14  It’s not easy to get hung on the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, but the Outwin, a triennial juried portrait competition, gives modern American artists a chance. For the first time ever, the winners can be seen outside of the museum when The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today begins its national tour at Tacoma Art Museum. Featuring 43 paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and mixed media, the exhibit offers a crosscut of our country via the diverse faces of its citizens. Tacoma Art Museum, tacomaartmuseum.org

Universal harvester cover a0l8nv
Books & Talks

John Darnielle, Universal Harvester

Feb 20 After a National Book Award–nominated debut (Wolf in White Van), the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle returns with Universal Harvester. The novel centers on a video store employee in late-’90s small-town Iowa. When customers begin complaining about tapes spliced with dark, violent home video footage, his curiosity leads him on an unsettling journey to find the truth. Town Hall, townhallseattle.org

Filed under
Concerts, Books & Talks, Visual Art, Comedy, Theater, Met Picks
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2016

12/28/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: March 2016

02/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2016

06/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats Cheat Sheet

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

11:00am By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Closures and Revamps and Barbecue Silver Linings

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Q&A

Neptune Coffee Won't Be Returning to Greenwood Ave

01/27/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Amaro Amore

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

01/26/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

3:49pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

1:03pm By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

9:49am By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

11:30am By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

10:45am By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe