Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

Juniper's West Seattle location. Image: Juniper

The West Seattle nail bar is bringing its health conscious ethos to Ballard, officially opening its second location on February 2 along Ballard Ave, tucked just inside Anchored Ship Coffee Bar.

Unlike most other salons, Juniper is all about manicures and pedicures sans harsh chemicals. Nail stylists pamper clients’ digits using safe, organic skin care products, like One Love Organics and Handmade La Conner, which is, you guessed it, crafted right here in Washington. Plus, Juniper stocks vegan polish, making it safe even for kids and pregnant or nursing ladies.

You don't say, ombre. Image: Juniper

While the focus here is natural nails and green beauty, Juniper’s nail gurus don’t hold back on fancifying your fingers either: get a long-lasting gel manicure with nail art or an ombre effect, or go all in on glitter.

Juniper’s grand opening party runs Thursday, February 2 through Saturday, February 4. Make your way through Anchored Ship—grab an americano while you’re there—and dig into some light snacks, bubbly, perhaps even some Molly Moon’s ice cream while you all around treat yourself. There will even be a tarot card reader on Friday and a henna artist on Saturday for optimal good vibes. And don’t forget to make an appointment as it’s bound to get busy.