Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

Treat yourself to an eco-friendly mani-pedi beginning February 2.

By Rosin Saez 1/30/2017 at 10:45am

Juniper's West Seattle location. 

Image: Juniper

The West Seattle nail bar is bringing its health conscious ethos to Ballard, officially opening its second location on February 2 along Ballard Ave, tucked just inside Anchored Ship Coffee Bar.

Unlike most other salons, Juniper is all about manicures and pedicures sans harsh chemicals. Nail stylists pamper clients’ digits using safe, organic skin care products, like One Love Organics and Handmade La Conner, which is, you guessed it, crafted right here in Washington. Plus, Juniper stocks vegan polish, making it safe even for kids and pregnant or nursing ladies. 

Juniper nails kobnn5

You don't say, ombre.

Image: Juniper

While the focus here is natural nails and green beauty, Juniper’s nail gurus don’t hold back on fancifying your fingers either: get a long-lasting gel manicure with nail art or an ombre effect, or go all in on glitter.

Juniper’s grand opening party runs Thursday, February 2 through Saturday, February 4. Make your way through Anchored Ship—grab an americano while you’re there—and dig into some light snacks, bubbly, perhaps even some Molly Moon’s ice cream while you all around treat yourself. There will even be a tarot card reader on Friday and a henna artist on Saturday for optimal good vibes. And don’t forget to make an appointment as it’s bound to get busy. 

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

