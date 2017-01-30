Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

The country's top portrait artists come to Tacoma Art Museum for The Outwin: American Portraiture Today. Riva Lehrer, Alison Bechdel, 2011, charcoal, mixed media and 3-D collage on paper, 30 × 44 in. Image: Courtesy Sandy Hindin Stone

Jan 31–Feb 19

The Cherry Orchard

Anton Chekhov described his final play, The Cherry Orchard, as a comedy, though that may only be in comparison to his other ultrableak theatrical journeys. The local Chekov devotees of the Seagull Project present the tale of a high-class Russian family that must figure out if they can save their estate and beloved cherry orchard from being sold at auction. The play comments on the unending winds of change through the lens of the Russian aristocracy’s decline. ACT Theatre, $20–$45

Wed, Feb 1

SHEL

With their latest full-length release, Just Crazy Enough, Colorado folk pop quartet SHEL explores a sound that’s both familiar and a bit avant-garde. The sisters' (Sarah, Hannah, Eva, and Liza) classic instrumentation remains (mandolins, fiddle, etc.), but layers of deep vocals and the airy textures of analog synths add an electronic feel. Hear the sonic mashup live when the family makes a stop at Fremont Abbey with opening support from Lana McMullen. Fremont Abbey, $12–$15

Thurs, Feb 2

Laser Dome: SassyBlack

The Pacific Science Center provides the ingredients for an extremely enjoyable trip when it couples SassyBlack's electronic psychedelic soul with a spectra of vibrant laser imagery. SassyBlack (ex-THEESatisfaction) continues to experiment: whether it's translating her classical and jazz upbringing into spacey soundscapes laced with Ella Fitzgerald-esque vocals or producing new music entirely from *NSYNC samples on the recently released EP, Pop Treasury Vol. 1: *NSYNC. Hear her perform live set against a backdrop of vibrant light art with some homegrown hip-hop support from Taylar Elizza Beth. Pacific Science Center, $15

Fri, Feb 3

Through the Eyes of Art

MoPop honors Black History Month with Through the Eyes of Art, a celebration of black art and ideas. The highlight of the night is the long-anticipated reunion of one of Seattle's seminal hip-hop groups, Ghetto Children. Following a 19-year hiatus, the duo of Vitamin D and B-Self take the stage to perform the influential tunes that laid the ground floor for the Seattle rap scene. The evening also features a speech by Seattle native and CNN correspondent Angela Rye, and more music from vocalist Josephine Howell. Museum of Pop Culture, $15

Feb 4–Mar 14

The Outwin: American Portraiture Today

It’s not easy to get hung on the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, but the Outwin, a triennial juried portrait competition, gives modern American artists a chance. For the first time ever, the winners can be seen outside of the museum when The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today begins its national tour at Tacoma Art Museum. Featuring 43 paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and mixed media, the exhibit offers a crosscut of our country via the diverse faces of its citizens. Tacoma Art Museum, $15