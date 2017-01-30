  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

The best American portraits grace Tacoma Art Museum's walls for 'The Outwin,' local hip-hop pioneers Ghetto Children reunite at MoPop, and the Seagull Project takes on Chekhov's 'The Cherry Orchard' at ACT Theatre.

By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld 1/30/2017 at 1:03pm

Lehrer outwin jldrmu

The country's top portrait artists come to Tacoma Art Museum for The Outwin: American Portraiture Today.

Riva Lehrer, Alison Bechdel, 2011, charcoal, mixed media and 3-D collage on paper, 30 × 44 in.

Image: Courtesy Sandy Hindin Stone

Jan 31–Feb 19
The Cherry Orchard
Anton Chekhov described his final play, The Cherry Orchard, as a comedy, though that may only be in comparison to his other ultrableak theatrical journeys. The local Chekov devotees of the Seagull Project present the tale of a high-class Russian family that must figure out if they can save their estate and beloved cherry orchard from being sold at auction. The play comments on the unending winds of change through the lens of the Russian aristocracy’s decline. ACT Theatre, $20–$45

Wed, Feb 1
SHEL
With their latest full-length release, Just Crazy Enough, Colorado folk pop quartet SHEL explores a sound that’s both familiar and a bit avant-garde. The sisters' (Sarah, Hannah, Eva, and Liza) classic instrumentation remains (mandolins, fiddle, etc.), but layers of deep vocals and the airy textures of analog synths add an electronic feel. Hear the sonic mashup live when the family makes a stop at Fremont Abbey with opening support from Lana McMullen. Fremont Abbey, $12–$15

Thurs, Feb 2 
Laser Dome: SassyBlack
The Pacific Science Center provides the ingredients for an extremely enjoyable trip when it couples SassyBlack's electronic psychedelic soul with a spectra of vibrant laser imagery. SassyBlack (ex-THEESatisfaction) continues to experiment: whether it's translating her classical and jazz upbringing into spacey soundscapes laced with Ella Fitzgerald-esque vocals or producing new music entirely from *NSYNC samples on the recently released EP, Pop Treasury Vol. 1: *NSYNC. Hear her perform live set against a backdrop of vibrant light art with some homegrown hip-hop support from Taylar Elizza Beth. Pacific Science Center, $15 

Fri, Feb 3
Through the Eyes of Art
MoPop honors Black History Month with Through the Eyes of Art, a celebration of black art and ideas. The highlight of the night is the long-anticipated reunion of one of Seattle's seminal hip-hop groups, Ghetto Children. Following a 19-year hiatus, the duo of Vitamin D and B-Self take the stage to perform the influential tunes that laid the ground floor for the Seattle rap scene. The evening also features a speech by Seattle native and CNN correspondent Angela Rye, and more music from vocalist Josephine Howell. Museum of Pop Culture, $15 

Feb 4–Mar 14
The Outwin: American Portraiture Today
It’s not easy to get hung on the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, but the Outwin, a triennial juried portrait competition, gives modern American artists a chance. For the first time ever, the winners can be seen outside of the museum when The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today begins its national tour at Tacoma Art Museum. Featuring 43 paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and mixed media, the exhibit offers a crosscut of our country via the diverse faces of its citizens. Tacoma Art Museum, $15

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Cheap Week
Show Comments

Related Content

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 3–9

10/03/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 31–November 6

10/31/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: November 7–13

11/07/2016 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats Cheat Sheet

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

11:00am By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Closures and Revamps and Barbecue Silver Linings

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Q&A

Neptune Coffee Won't Be Returning to Greenwood Ave.

01/27/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Amaro Amore

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

01/26/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

1:03pm By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

9:49am By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

11:30am By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

10:45am By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe