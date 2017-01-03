Where to Go This First Thursday: January

Michael Knutson, Symmetrical Four-Layered Ovoids and Lattices II, 2015, oil on canvas, 60 x 80 in (diptych). Image: Courtesy Greg Kucera Gallery

Michael Knutson: Symmetrical Fields

Greg Kucera Gallery



The oil and watercolor painting of Michael Knutson refuses to be held back by a strict adherence to perfect symmetry. His grand style involves sketching patterns, manipulating them in Photoshop, and then using many transparent layers of paint to emphasize bold hues, complex repeated patterns and shapes, and near symmetry to fill canvases with swirling images that appear like neurons firing in the brain. Opening reception at 6.

Timea Tihanyi, Scientia 10, bone china porecelain. Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Timea Tihanyi

Linda Hodges Gallery



Seattle artist Timea Tihanyi tends to focus on the connection and disconnection between the physical world and our internal cognative experiences. Scientia—the latest installment in her ongoing Parlor Games series, which explores how art, neuroscience, and philosophy frame our comprehension—continues that quest with 155 bone china white porcelain books (bearing real and fake titles on their covers) that she crafted in the Netherlands. The books are incorporated into a variety of mixed media sculptures in order to question what sort of pure truth can be attained via tactile and logical means. Opening reception at 6.

Kathy Jones, My Companions, oil on canvas, 60 x 60 in. Image: Courtesy Patricia Rovzar Gallery



Kathy Jones

Patricia Rovzar Gallery



Kathy Jones's paintings possess an alluring sense of mystery. Drawing from the aesthetic of the Bay Area Figurative Movement, the long color-splashed bodies of her blurry subjects convey enigmatic elegance. As the layers of paint pile on her canvas, the backdrops and figures mesh together until they almost seem like scenes from a foggy dream. Opening reception at 5.

Toru Sugita, Aperture - Lilac Street, 2009, etching and aquatint, 23.75 x 16.75 in. Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries







Toru Sugita: Impressions

Davidson Galleries



Toru Sugita's photorealistic aquatint etchings thrive in the shadows. The Japanese-born Bay Area artist excels at capturing dynamic contrast of shaded objects in his gorgeous black, white, and gray images of bridges, alleyways, and more bridges. Take in the richness of Sugita's blacks (Aperture - Lilac Street) and the complexity of his penumbra work (see: the dog in Wandering Alone) when Davidson Galleries displays Impressions. Opening reception at 6.