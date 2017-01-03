The Pink Door Closed for "Magical" Remodel

But can it get any magic-er than this? Image: Facebook

The Pink Door closed over the weekend for a three-month remodel, which will increase its footprint into a neighboring space with “a view of the water and sky.”

Open Table carried the message from owner Jackie Roberts’s iconic Pike Place Market restaurant: “Our beloved establishment will be in winter hibernation as we make some exciting changes, but rest assured the deep, lovely wrinkles will still be there.” Metis construction will oversee a kitchen overhaul, a relocation of the stage, and the construction of the “magical” new seating area.

Stay tuned for updates; know that the Italian food and cabaret entertainment on which the Pink Door has made its name will remain unchanged.