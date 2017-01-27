  1. Blogs
This Week in Restaurant News: Closures and Revamps and Barbecue Silver Linings

This week was a rough one.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/27/2017 at 11:15am

Bourbon bones f6tbk1

Farewell, smoked meats. Photo via Bourbon and Bones' Facebook page.

Open

Wood Shop BBQ
The popular barbecue food truck now has a brick-and-mortar home in the Central District, complete with an ample bar, capacious patio, and plans for brunch that involve breakfast tacos.

Closing

Ernest Loves Agnes
The Italian restaurant on 19th Ave—once Kingfish Cafe, now one of the loveliest restaurant spaces in town—will close January 31. Per the press release, details about a new project destined for the space "will be released in the coming weeks."

Bourbon and Bones
The Seattle Times and Eater Seattle both can't help but notice the Fremont house of smoked meat is seemingly shuttered. There aren't too many details beyond that.

Good Citizen
Liberty's sibling coffee shop on Olive Way is making way for a pre-school expansion; Capitol Hill Seattle blog ponders what it all means. We never did get those slushy machines

Dilettante Mocha Cafe (on Broadway)
The chocolatey martini bar that began life as the Dilettante in 1976 will close its location at Broadway and Mercer, says CHS.

Tradeoffs

Clever Dunne's/Hula Hula
The E Olive Way address that's been home to this Irish pub for approximately 500 years will make way for Hula Hula, the karaoke and tiki temple that's been forced out of its longtime home on lower Queen Anne. CHS says there's a blowout farewell party happening Saturday.

Revamps

Naka
The Capitol Hill kaiseki restaurant is refashioning itself as the more casual Adana, where a three-course menu will run $37.

Expansion Mode

Naked City Brewing

Awww. The stalwart Greenwood brewpub will open a second location on Camano Island.

