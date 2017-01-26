The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

Frye Art Museum showcases the avant-garde sculptural work Alexander Archipenko. Alexander Archipenko, Cleopatra, 1957, wood, bakelite, found objects, paint. Image: Courtesy Frye Art Museum

Visual Art

Jan 28–April 30

Archipenko: A Modern Legacy

Ukrainian-born sculptor Alexander Archipenko created works of art devoted to his interest in abstraction as a means of novelty. Archipenko: A Modern Legacy brings together pieces from museum collections and private holdings to highlight the artist’s uniquely-crafted objects that combine themes of art and industry. The exhibition includes Archipenkos’s signature avant-garde, medium-mashing sculpto-paintings, plus bronze, marble, and terracotta sculptures that abstractly depict machinery and kinetic movement. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru Feb 11

Xiao Dai: Contemporary Mythology

Chinese artist Xiao Dai’s black and white lithographs mix familiar imagery from his homeland with a zany irreverence to create playful, detail-dense works. Contemporary Mythology at Davidson Galleries features wild scenes of the Garden of Eden in the branches of a tree (“Game Series - Adam Growing an Apple Tree”), an overloaded patchwork donkey with houses for legs (“Games Series - Happy Donkey”), and huge men strapped to a flying machine piloted by a snowman (“Games Series - Fly for a While”). Traditional Chinese art, this is not. Davidson Galleries, Free

Theater

Thur, Jan 26

Geumhyung Jeong: CPR Practice

Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong exists on the outer edges of fringe theater as she explores the human body’s relation to inanimate objects. In CPR Practice, she performs opposite a CPR training mannequin, shifting from basic medical training to a relationship with the dummy that explores fantasy, sensuality, and death without her partner uttering a word. On the Boards, $25

Film

Sun, Jan 29

Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival (Encore)

Tickets always go quick for Cinerama's annual juried Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival, but there's hope for those who didn't snag a ticket to the main screening. On Sunday, SIFF Cinema Uptown hosts a special encore presentation of the 23 imaginative and unconventional films (both live action and animated) from around the globe. Broken into two sessions, the shorts include “Seahawks vs. Monsters” (a Seattleite’s take on vintage Japanese Kaju films), “Getting Fat in a Healthy Way” (showcasing an alternate world where gravity is weak and slighter figures tend to float away), "Singularity" (which features a war between humans and andriods). Don't miss this second chance to check out the unique lineup. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15

Classical & More

Fri, Jan 27

[Untitled] 2

For classical sounds minus pretense, it’s hard to top Seattle Symphony’s [Untitled] series, which brings renowned works to Benaroya Hall for some casual, late-night concertgoing. The latest installment focuses on Cold War–era Soviet composers Pavel Karmanov, Galina Ustvolskaya, and Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky and the differing musical paths they each took to create music that ranges from fanciful and melancholy to tense and haunting. Benaroya Hall, $16

Concerts

Thur, Jan 26

Chilbirth

We need "Nasty Grrls" now more than ever, and nobody delivers mirthful feminism better than Seattle punk supergroup Childbirth (Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, and Pony Time’s Stacy Peck). On the group's two albums—It’s a Girl and Women’s Rights—the trio has flashed its unapologetic wit with tunes like “Since When Are You Gay?” and "Tech Bro." The amusement with a message continues when the ladies hit the Chop Suey stage—sporting their signature maternity gowns—with tremendous opening support in the form of DoNormaal, Lisa Prank, and Goat Reward. Chop Suey, $10

Fri & Sat, Jan 27 & 28

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

Powder isn’t the only reason to head to Leavenworth this January. The fourth edition of Artist Home’s Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival might boast the best lineup yet. The action includes the Thermals’ melodic punk rock, the smoky vocals of up-and-comer Lucy Dacus, and plenty of Seattle flavor: Wimps’ silly punk bliss, Crater’s thumping electro pop, the delicate tones of singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayma, and the hypnotic hip-hop of DoNormaal to name a few. Leavenworth Festhalle, $35–$60

Comedy

Jan 26–28

Jay Pharoah

It’s not a stretch to say there’s a void on Saturday Night Live without Jay Pharoah’s impression mastery. The comedian’s expertise at slipping into Denzel Washington or pretty much any rapper under the sun, was a welcome addition to any sketch or Weekend Update bit. And if you’re already missing Barack Obama, perhaps Pharoah’s comedic version of the previous POTUS can at least momentarily fill the hole in your heart with a few laughs. Parlor Live Comedy Club, $25–$30

Jan 26–28

Harland Williams

The element of surprise—a crucial tool for a comedian—comes easy to Harland Williams; it often seems like even he doesn’t know where his bizarre mind will take him next. The comedian and actor recorded his most recent standup special, Force of Nature, in the middle of the Mojave Desert for an audience of no one (apart from heckling crows), for goodness sake. Williams offers comedy tailored for the extreme absurdists. Tacoma Comedy Club, $15–$20

Books & Talks

Sun, Jan 29

Ira Glass

When Ira Glass’s calm tone greets the ears of This American Life’s millions of NPR podcast listeners each week, it wraps them up like a comforting blanket before taking them on a storytelling journey. On his Seven Things I’ve Learned speaking tour, he’ll discuss the lessons he has discovered while making This American Life, aided by some of the show’s funniest and most profound clips. Benaroya Hall, Sold out