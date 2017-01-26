  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

Frye Art Museum presents Alexander Archipenko's medium-mashing sculptures, Geumhyng Jeong turns a CPR dummy into a one-woman show, and Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival rocks Leavenworth.

By Seattle Met Staff 1/26/2017 at 10:00am

Archipenko cleopatra dzutic

Frye Art Museum showcases the avant-garde sculptural work Alexander Archipenko.

Alexander Archipenko, Cleopatra, 1957, wood, bakelite, found objects, paint.

Image: Courtesy Frye Art Museum

Visual Art

Jan 28–April 30
Archipenko: A Modern Legacy 
Ukrainian-born sculptor Alexander Archipenko created works of art devoted to his interest in abstraction as a means of novelty. Archipenko: A Modern Legacy brings together pieces from museum collections and private holdings to highlight the artist’s uniquely-crafted objects that combine themes of art and industry. The exhibition includes Archipenkos’s signature avant-garde, medium-mashing sculpto-paintings, plus bronze, marble, and terracotta sculptures that abstractly depict machinery and kinetic movement. Frye Art Museum, Free 

Thru Feb 11
Xiao Dai: Contemporary Mythology
Chinese artist Xiao Dai’s black and white lithographs mix familiar imagery from his homeland with a zany irreverence to create playful, detail-dense works. Contemporary Mythology at Davidson Galleries features wild scenes of the Garden of Eden in the branches of a tree (“Game Series - Adam Growing an Apple Tree”), an overloaded patchwork donkey with houses for legs (“Games Series - Happy Donkey”), and huge men strapped to a flying machine piloted by a snowman (“Games Series - Fly for a While”). Traditional Chinese art, this is not. Davidson Galleries, Free

Theater

Thur, Jan 26
Geumhyung Jeong: CPR Practice
Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong exists on the outer edges of fringe theater as she explores the human body’s relation to inanimate objects. In CPR Practice, she performs opposite a CPR training mannequin, shifting from basic medical training to a relationship with the dummy that explores fantasy, sensuality, and death without her partner uttering a word. On the Boards, $25

Film

Sun, Jan 29
Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival (Encore)
Tickets always go quick for Cinerama's annual juried Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival, but there's hope for those who didn't snag a ticket to the main screening. On Sunday, SIFF Cinema Uptown hosts a special encore presentation of the 23 imaginative and unconventional films (both live action and animated) from around the globe. Broken into two sessions, the shorts include “Seahawks vs. Monsters” (a Seattleite’s take on vintage Japanese Kaju films), “Getting Fat in a Healthy Way” (showcasing an alternate world where gravity is weak and slighter figures tend to float away), "Singularity" (which features a war between humans and andriods). Don't miss this second chance to check out the unique lineup. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15

Classical & More

Fri, Jan 27
[Untitled] 2
For classical sounds minus pretense, it’s hard to top Seattle Symphony’s [Untitled] series, which brings renowned works to Benaroya Hall for some casual, late-night concertgoing. The latest installment focuses on Cold War–era Soviet composers Pavel Karmanov, Galina Ustvolskaya, and Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky and the differing musical paths they each took to create music that ranges from fanciful and melancholy to tense and haunting. Benaroya Hall, $16 

Concerts

Thur, Jan 26
Chilbirth
We need "Nasty Grrls" now more than ever, and nobody delivers mirthful feminism better than Seattle punk supergroup Childbirth (Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, and Pony Time’s Stacy Peck). On the group's two albums—It’s a Girl and Women’s Rights—the trio has flashed its unapologetic wit with tunes like “Since When Are You Gay?” and "Tech Bro." The amusement with a message continues when the ladies hit the Chop Suey stage—sporting their signature maternity gowns—with tremendous opening support in the form of DoNormaal, Lisa Prank, and Goat Reward. Chop Suey, $10 

Fri & Sat, Jan 27 & 28
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival
Powder isn’t the only reason to head to Leavenworth this January. The fourth edition of Artist Home’s Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival might boast the best lineup yet. The action includes the Thermals’ melodic punk rock, the smoky vocals of up-and-comer Lucy Dacus, and plenty of Seattle flavor: Wimps’ silly punk bliss, Crater’s thumping electro pop, the delicate tones of singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayma, and the hypnotic hip-hop of DoNormaal to name a few. Leavenworth Festhalle, $35–$60

Comedy

Jan 26–28
Jay Pharoah
It’s not a stretch to say there’s a void on Saturday Night Live without Jay Pharoah’s impression mastery. The comedian’s expertise at slipping into Denzel Washington or pretty much any rapper under the sun, was a welcome addition to any sketch or Weekend Update bit. And if you’re already missing Barack Obama, perhaps Pharoah’s comedic version of the previous POTUS can at least momentarily fill the hole in your heart with a few laughs. Parlor Live Comedy Club, $25–$30

Jan 26–28
Harland Williams
The element of surprise—a crucial tool for a comedian—comes easy to Harland Williams; it often seems like even he doesn’t know where his bizarre mind will take him next. The comedian and actor recorded his most recent standup special, Force of Nature, in the middle of the Mojave Desert for an audience of no one (apart from heckling crows), for goodness sake. Williams offers comedy tailored for the extreme absurdists. Tacoma Comedy Club, $15–$20 

Books & Talks

Sun, Jan 29
Ira Glass
When Ira Glass’s calm tone greets the ears of This American Life’s millions of NPR podcast listeners each week, it wraps them up like a comforting blanket before taking them on a storytelling journey. On his Seven Things I’ve Learned speaking tour, he’ll discuss the lessons he has discovered while making This American Life, aided by some of the show’s funniest and most profound clips. Benaroya Hall, Sold out

Filed under
Met Picks, Weekend
Show Comments

Related Content

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Laura Veirs, Taxi Driver, Concerts at the Mural

08/04/2011 By Seattle Met Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: SAM Remix, Merce Cunningham Legacy Tour, Susan Orlean at SIFF

10/27/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Feist, Isaac Layman: Paradise, Herbie Hancock

11/17/2011 By Seattle Met Staff

The Weekend Starts....Now.

The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend: Sept 13–16

09/13/2012 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Revamps

Naka Kaiseki Restaurant Will Reopen as Adana

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Game On at FlintCreek Cattle Co.

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Best Italian Food

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Inspiration Abroad

Italy Has a Unique Sway Over American Chefs

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Best Italian Food

Mike Easton's Guide to Pasta

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Best of the City

The Best New Italian Restaurants in Seattle Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

News & City Life

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

12:25pm By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

8:00am By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Trump's Nominees Facing Active Opposition from Washington Senators

01/24/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

01/23/2017 Photography by Josh Kelety

Style & Shopping

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe