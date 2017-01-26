Best Italian Food

The Seattle Italian Dining Matrix

A handy let's-go-out-for-Italian reference guide, from modern interpretations to Grandma's cannelloni.

By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez 1/26/2017 at 8:00am Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

See the full-size version of this chart here.

Italian Food
  2. Seattle's Best Italian Food

The Best New Italian Restaurants in Seattle Right Now

Simple. Seasonal. Grown close by. Italian cooking ethos has an awful lot to do with how we do things in the Northwest—and these restaurants prove it.

Mike Easton's Guide to Pasta

The chef behind Pioneer Square pasta temple Il Corvo breaks pasta into four categories—handmade, extruded, laminated, and stuffed.

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

After the local legend behind Il Terrazzo Carmine passed away, his young offspring suddenly shouldered the city’s most luxurious legacy of Italian dining.

Seattle's New World of Pizza

The city's newest pies draw inspiration from Italy and beyond. Far beyond.

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

Seattle bartenders love to experiment with Italy’s signature herbal liqueur.

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

A night at Bizarro Italian Cafe and the unending allure of the neighborhood restaurant.

Salumi Preserves Pork, Yes—But Also Italian Tradition

"Quality control and preserving tradition are two different ways of saying the same thing."

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

Italian immigrants (and their offspring) gave our town everything from power dining to world jerky dominance

Italy Has a Unique Sway Over American Chefs

Here, three of our most prominent restaurateurs talk about how our favorite boot-shaped peninsula influenced their cooking.

