  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Revamps

Naka Kaiseki Restaurant Will Reopen as Adana

With a three-course, $37 menu.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/26/2017 at 9:40am

Screen shot 2017 01 26 at 9.35.17 am mfkk6a

The space will get a quick refresh—some new stools, new lights, a roof over the bar. Photo via Naka's website.

Naka, the city’s only house of high-end kaiseki dining, will serve its last 10-course meal this Sunday, January 29. Chef Shota Nakajima says  his restaurant at 14th and Pine will reopen as Adana, most likely in late February or early March. He wanted to retire the Naka name in case it makes sense to reopen a kaiseki restaurant at some point in the future. But Adana, the Japanese word for nickname, seemed apropos, he says, “because what I want is the same.”

 What he wants, in this case, is coursed Japanese menus that delve into the country’s many non-sushi culinary traditions. But Naka’s fine dining prices didn’t exactly lend themselves to coming in on the regular. “That was my biggest struggle,” says Nakajima. “I want to see more of the same faces; my favorite thing about restaurants is the regulars.” Naka isn't the kind of place where you show up without a reservation, and last-minute cancellations often meant the restaurant was eating (literally or financially) maybe 40 courses worth of ingredients on a Saturday night.

 Adana will serve three-course menus for $37 apiece; each course will have three different options—the better to accommodate dietary restrictions. Dishes will be “a little more homey,” says Nakajima, a chef twist on stuff he grew up with. His examples don’t actually sound that different from Naka, just a little less luxe (and with simpler plating)—mackerel dry-aged for a few days then grilled on charcoal, or a dish of Napa cabbage and scallops braised in dashi that Nakajima’s mom made when he was growing up. 

Each menu will start with an amuse bouche and be just as seasonal as in the Naka days, says Nakajima; customers can order dessert and/or miso, rice, and pickles to round things out. 

Adana will also be open seven days a week, compared with Naka’s five. Dustin Haarstad will still captain the bar program, and the bar menu will get a similar casual makeover, to add dishes like yakisoba (choose salt or sauce style) or sticky-rich fried oxtail—mercifully, the chicken mabushi bowl and the katsu sandwich will stay. But Nakajima’s not entirely ready to say farewell to his 10-course kaiseki menu. Adana will resurrect this practice every quarter, with tickets on sale in advance. He's doing it, he says, for himself and his staff as much as diners.

There's been a spate of restaurants reconcepting of late, all of them tilting toward something more accessible, and definitely more affordable. Just like the rest of us, chefs are trying to figure out what Seattle's about these days. For a guy still in his 20s, Nakajima has a refreshingly old-school view of hospitality—it's his job to give customers what they want. And a full dining room energizes a kitchen like nothing else, he says. Still, he hopes there comes a time when he can bring back the Naka name and Japan's kaiseki tradition: "I don't want to give up on fine dining."

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play! 

Filed under
Revamps, Adana, Naka
Show Comments

Related Content

Revamps

Bouteloua Bakery Gets a New Name

05/16/2012

Big Deals

Kaiseki Restaurant Naka Is Coming to Capitol Hill

04/28/2015 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Wow, Naka Has a Seriously Cool New Bar Program

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Revamps

Thaiku Will Resurface In Phinney Ridge

11/30/2012 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Revamps

Naka Kaiseki Restaurant Will Reopen as Adana

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Game On at FlintCreek Cattle Co.

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Best Italian Food

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Inspiration Abroad

Italy Has a Unique Sway Over American Chefs

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Best Italian Food

Mike Easton's Guide to Pasta

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Best of the City

The Best New Italian Restaurants in Seattle Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

News & City Life

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

12:25pm By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

8:00am By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Trump's Nominees Facing Active Opposition from Washington Senators

01/24/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

01/23/2017 Photography by Josh Kelety

Style & Shopping

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe