Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

This weekend, style gurus pop up inside Rizom in Belltown. Vintage threads abound.

By Rosin Saez 1/26/2017 at 2:00pm

Screen shot 2017 01 26 at 2.01.52 pm kclhyz

Just a peek at the head-to-toe vintage at Rizom this weekend. Photo courtesy Cuniform

We love a good pop-up shop—be it Korean fashion inside Nordstrom or brassieres for the well-endowed at Bella Materna. But this one inside Belltown’s airy Rizom space isn’t touting its own line or even the latest fashions per se. Christine Tran and Colton Dixon Winger, cofounders of the personal styling agency Cuniform, have curated a selection of secondhand designer garments and vintage goods for the popup—and they're ready to share their styling wisdom, too.

Stop by their popup this weekend, which begins Saturday, January 28 at 7pm with a launch party, and will continue through Monday, January 30.

While based in Seattle, Tran and Winger started Cuniform last May, traveling all over the country and helping clients build up their personal style and wardrobes with an emphasis on sustainability and ethnical shopping habits. This popup though, says Winger, allows them to engage with people in a different retail setting: “We want to meet and speak to anybody that wants to dabble in the world of secondhand, and we can walk them through that process.”

Over the last nine months, Tran and Winger have been gathering garments from shops in different cities, their own closets, and even clients’ closets. The result? “For us, it’s a physical rendering of our own brand aesthetic.” That aesthetic comes in the form of styles from Maison Margiela, Givenchy, Rachel Comey, Robert Clergerie, Acne Studios, and more. They’ve thrown some new, unused pieces in the mix too. 

Beyond hypercurated vintage threads, Tran and Winger will be on hand to tap into your personal style and to discuss pairing thrifted goods with modern lines, which makes Rizom the ideal backdrop. Rizom co-owners Faris Du Graf and Deborah Roberts are local designers of Faris jewelry and Silvae, respectively, and both have sleek and thoughtful items to go with some bygone styles.

On opening night, swing by the Belltown shop for Rachel's Ginger Beer cocktails (even RGB’s Rachel Marshall is a Cuniform client) as you peruse designer consignment at Rizom with Tran and Winger.

Belltown, Rizom, Cuniform, Shopping and Drinking, Popups
RIZOM

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 2316 2nd Ave

