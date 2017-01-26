  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Critic's Notebook

Game On at FlintCreek Cattle Co.

"Americans are so stuck on the cow."

By Kathryn Robinson 1/26/2017 at 9:00am

Flintcreek.saramariedeugenio 049 qjsvqv

Venison pate, at FlintCreek.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

“I wanted to do a meat restaurant even before I did RockCreek Seafood,” chef Eric Donnelly told me by phone when I called him after having anonymously reviewed his new FlintCreek Cattle Co.

Mission accomplished.

The menu from my visits to the included no fewer than eight varieties of meat—including beef (in four cuts), lamb (in three preparations), and three varieties of game meats in five different preparations. “There are so many cool meats out there that we don’t see in restaurants very often,” he explains, referring to the venison, bison, and wild boar on his menu. “Americans are so stuck on the cow.”

The advantages of eating game are well documented. Flavors are richer than many meats, and, for their novelty, more exotic. “It’s leaning toward beef, but without that sweet corn finish,” Donnelly said about bison. “Leaner, more iron-y, and richer. I prefer it.” We tried a wild boar shoulder dish and found its deep flavor more than able to hold its own against a strong and peppery fennel sugo. A venison pate was ethereal, its robust flavor begging for fuller flavored intrigues like shallots and bright pickle relish. The strong flavors cranked the interest.

Novelty flavors aren’t the only advantage of game meats, however. Wild or responsibly raised, they’re organic and “unenhanced.” And they’re lower in fat, cholesterol, and calories than most meats, with all the protein and iron and vitamins.

If it all sounds like wintry fare—it has been since Donnelly opened FlintCreek in October, but won’t always be. He promises carpaccios, braises, and other light treatments with spring vegetable compliments. But get in before that, because this one’s terrific. Which I say in more words in this month’s review.

Filed under
Critic's Notebook, Eric Donnelly, Flintcreek Cattle Co., Game
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

FlintCreek Cattle Co.

$$$ American/New American 8421 Greenwood Ave N

Sure, it’s a game restaurant—but we defy anyone to leave this packed, warmly windowed, two-level Greenwood corner destination without finding something not j...

Editor’s Pick

Rock Creek Seafood and Spirits

$$ Seafood 4300 Fremont Ave N

Chef Eric Donnelly built his casual raw-beamed fish house as a Montana fishing lodge smack in the heart of upper Fremont. And if the deep menu seems overambi...

Related Content

Restaurants

Review: FlintCreek's Got Game

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Opening Dispatch

FlintCreek Cattle Co. Opens Monday in Greenwood

10/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Meat Matters

After Greenwood’s Gas Explosion FlintCreek Cattle Co. Gets Ready to Open

08/29/2016 By Rosin Saez

Whoa

RockCreek's Owners Will Open FlintCreek Cattle Co. in Greenwood

05/21/2015 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Revamps

Naka Kaiseki Restaurant Will Reopen as Adana

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Game On at FlintCreek Cattle Co.

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Best Italian Food

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Inspiration Abroad

Italy Has a Unique Sway Over American Chefs

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Best Italian Food

Mike Easton's Guide to Pasta

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Best of the City

The Best New Italian Restaurants in Seattle Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

News & City Life

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

12:25pm By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

8:00am By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Trump's Nominees Facing Active Opposition from Washington Senators

01/24/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

01/23/2017 Photography by Josh Kelety

Style & Shopping

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

12:00pm By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe