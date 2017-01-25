Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 25–31

For the Lunar New Year Food Walk, Eastern Cafe in the ID has crepes for $3—a sweet retreat pre- or post-pork barbecue. Photo: Eastern Cafe

Fri, Jan 27 & Sat, Jan 28

CoffeeCon

You would, Seattle. This two-day conference on all things coffee will be at the Seattle Center Armory, where caffeine fiends can talk to coffee experts, attend tasting seminars, and hone coffee brewing skills. Learn the ways of latte art with La Marzocco, take a class on turkish coffee, ace your Intro to Grinding course, and more. Tickets range from $20 to $60.

Fri, Jan 27

Georgetown Liquor Company Celebrates 10 Years of Booze

Billed as Seattle’s first vegetarian bar, this Georgetown watering hole is celebrating its anniversary with an all day happy hour starting at 11am. That’s a fun way to start the morning. There will also be a raffle and lots of giveaways, including one that involves a New Belgium bike.

Sat, Jan 28

Lunar New Year

From Chinese-inspired beer to a dumpling food tour through the International District, here are some Nosh Pit–approved ways to ring in the year of the rooster.

Sat, Jan 28

Belgian Fest

Drink Belgian beer by way of Washington brewers at this annual festival of ale. In its eighth year, Belgian Fest will take place at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion, wherein over a hundred Belgian-style tripels, dubbels, saisons, wits, abbeys, and lambic will floweth. Choose from two sessions, one starting at noon and another at 5:30. Tickets are $37 or $45 at the door.

Sun, Jan 29

Afternoon Delight at the Author’s Corner

Chef Eric Rivera has been prepping and list-making his way through a new menu and meal at the Bookstore Bar and Cafe: afternoon tea time aptly named Afternoon Delight (no, not that one)—and it launches this Sunday. Cozy up inside the Alexis Hotel’s library and private dining space with light and tasty fare. Think trout rillette sandwiches, champagne vinaigrette–dressed butter lettuce, and sweets—rosé popsicles, seasonal meringues, chocolate truffles to name a few. Naturally, there's also a selection of teas. A cocktail cart will be wheeled to each table because of course there will be. Catch Afternoon Delight on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 3; $45 per person.

Tue, Jan 31

Li’l Woody’s Burger Month

And so it begins: A month of burgers by four of Seattle’s top chefs. First up: chef Rachel Yang (Joule, Trove, and newly opened Portland sibling, Revelry, among others) has crafted a burger with a kalbi-inspired patty, topped with bacon, kimchi mayo, and Korean peppers. Don’t sleep on Li’l Woody’s full lineup of burgs.

