Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 25–31

The week in which: Li'l Woody's launches chef Rachel Yang's burger, Belgian Fest brews flow at Seattle Center, and CoffeeCon comes to town.

By Rosin Saez 1/25/2017 at 9:00am

Eastern cafe crepe fkv1y2

For the Lunar New Year Food Walk, Eastern Cafe in the ID has crepes for $3—a sweet retreat pre- or post-pork barbecue. Photo: Eastern Cafe

Fri, Jan 27 & Sat, Jan 28
CoffeeCon
You would, Seattle. This two-day conference on all things coffee will be at the Seattle Center Armory, where caffeine fiends can talk to coffee experts, attend tasting seminars, and hone coffee brewing skills. Learn the ways of latte art with La Marzocco, take a class on turkish coffee, ace your Intro to Grinding course, and more. Tickets range from $20 to $60.

Fri, Jan 27
Georgetown Liquor Company Celebrates 10 Years of Booze
Billed as Seattle’s first vegetarian bar, this Georgetown watering hole is celebrating its anniversary with an all day happy hour starting at 11am. That’s a fun way to start the morning. There will also be a raffle and lots of giveaways, including one that involves a New Belgium bike.

Sat, Jan 28
Lunar New Year
From Chinese-inspired beer to a dumpling food tour through the International District, here are some Nosh Pit–approved ways to ring in the year of the rooster.

Sat, Jan 28
Belgian Fest
Drink Belgian beer by way of Washington brewers at this annual festival of ale. In its eighth year, Belgian Fest will take place at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion, wherein over a hundred Belgian-style tripels, dubbels, saisons, wits, abbeys, and lambic will floweth. Choose from two sessions, one starting at noon and another at 5:30. Tickets are $37 or $45 at the door.

Sun, Jan 29
Afternoon Delight at the Author’s Corner
Chef Eric Rivera has been prepping and list-making his way through a new menu and meal at the Bookstore Bar and Cafe: afternoon tea time aptly named Afternoon Delight (no, not that one)—and it launches this Sunday. Cozy up inside the Alexis Hotel’s library and private dining space with light and tasty fare. Think trout rillette sandwiches, champagne vinaigrette–dressed butter lettuce, and sweets—rosé popsicles, seasonal meringues, chocolate truffles to name a few. Naturally, there's also a selection of teas. A cocktail cart will be wheeled to each table because of course there will be. Catch Afternoon Delight on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 3; $45 per person.

Tue, Jan 31
Li’l Woody’s Burger Month
And so it begins: A month of burgers by four of Seattle’s top chefs. First up: chef Rachel Yang (Joule, Trove, and newly opened Portland sibling, Revelry, among others) has crafted a burger with a kalbi-inspired patty, topped with bacon, kimchi mayo, and Korean peppers. Don’t sleep on Li’l Woody’s full lineup of burgs.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Please send events for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Coffee, Burgers, Li'l Woodys, Georgetown Liquor Company, Washington Beer, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Trove

$$ Global, Korean 500 East Pike St. Seattle, WA

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi (Joule, Revel) fuse Korean food; that’s what they do. Here in Trove’s four operations in one—cocktail lounge, fast-food noodle b...

Editor’s Pick

Joule

$$$ Global, Korean 3506 Stone Way N

One of Seattle’s genuinely electrifying culinary adventures, Joule is a Korean-fusion steak house—close quarters buzzing with loud music and a lively vibe—wh...

Editor’s Pick

Bookstore Bar

$ Sandwiches/Deli 1007 First Ave

It's one restaurant in two rooms, each off a different entrance to the pretty Alexis Hotel. Library Bistro, the larger of the two, serves breakfast in a hand...

Editor’s Pick

Georgetown Liquor Company

$ Sandwiches/Deli, Vegan, Vegetarian 5501 Airport Way S

Recipe for an instant Seattle legend: Take one forsaken corner storefront by the railroad tracks in Georgetown, lined with mottled brick. Add booths, tables,...

