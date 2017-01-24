  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Brisket Dispatch

Wood Shop BBQ Opens in the Central District

The popular barbecue truck now has a place of its own. And plans for breakfast tacos.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/24/2017 at 12:40pm

Wood shop myx7ne

Not pictured: Two smokers and an enormous patio.

Over the weekend, the popular barbecue food truck officially became a restaurant at 2513 S Jackson St. On Friday, Wood Shop BBQ will roll out its full menu, but owner Matt Davis and his staff are quietly serving pulled pork and brisket and mac and cheese bowls to a very excited neighborhood.

The menu of pulled pork, brisket, ribs, links, and smoked portabellos should look familiar to the fans who track down the truck at its various (often beer-related) stops around town. The "Woody," a gut-busting feat of jalapeno mac and cheese topped with pulled pork, pickled onions, and barbecue sauce is on the menu here, too, plus a few more mac and cheese bowl variations. On Friday he'll start selling meat by the pound. Plans for happy hour include smoked sings, fried mac and cheese, and superlative french fries.

The bar takes up much of the space, though Davis points out its prominence is due more to the restaurant's petite size than any grand plan. Eight tap handles pour beer from legit breweries (definitely including neighborhood staple Standard Brewing across the street) and there are more cocktails than you might expect to find at a barbecue joint. And yet the drinks seem at home here—lots of whiskey and bourbon and warm weather–type refreshers, many of them made with house-smoked ingredients, like limes or simple syrup. 

"We're geeky as hell about a lot of stuff," is how Davis describes the aesthetic of his new place, where murals on the wall serve as stylish barbecue infographics (a diagram of his Texas-style offset smoker, a map of various states' barbecue cultures). He's a former furniture maker with a degree in wood technology, so pay special attention to the illustrations of trees and the flavor they impart to smoked meat.

Davis and his business partner James Barrington launched the truck back in 2014, with a custom offset smoker (name: Brad Pit) that now looks comically miniature next to its hulking big brother (name: Big Willy) required to fill the demands of the truck, catering, and now the restaurant. Both smokers are stationed in the back of what will soon become a massive patio.

Once the restaurant finds its rhythm, Davis has all sorts of plans: prime rib nights, lamb chops, maybe some goat. He's working on four new sauces, including one made with ghost chili peppers. Right now Wood Shop is open for dinner, plus lunch on weekends. But Davis has some brunch plans in the works that include breakfast tacos, made with brisket and some house-smoked bacon...plus some vegetarian options.

 The truck is still making the rounds; keep an eye on the Wood Shop BBQ Facebook page and the website for more details.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Barbecue, Wood Shop Bbq
Show Comments

Related Content

Meat Matters

New Food Truck Wood Shop BBQ Is Ready to Hit the Streets

12/19/2014 By Allecia Vermillion

Up In Smoked Meat

Wood Shop BBQ Finds a Brick-and-Mortar Home in the Central District

08/16/2016 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoked Meat

Wood Shop BBQ Finds a Brick-and-Mortar Home in the Central District

08/16/2016 By Rosin Saez

Meat Matters

New Food Truck Wood Shop BBQ Is Ready to Hit the Streets

12/19/2014 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Brisket Dispatch

Wood Shop BBQ Opens in the Central District

12:40pm By Allecia Vermillion

Rooster Revelry

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year (With Food)

9:00am By Jane Kidder

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: February 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

Seattle’s 7 Most Sumptuous Pies

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Trend

With Natural Wine, Each Bottle Has Its Own Personality

01/23/2017 By Stefan Milne

Restaurants

Review: FlintCreek's Got Game

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

10:00am By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Questions Answered

Champion Curler Brady Clark Has His Sights on the 2018 Olympics

01/23/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Power LInes

Are High Rents Putting Artists in Danger?

01/23/2017 By Josh Feit

News & City Life

That Washington

Trump's Nominees Facing Active Opposition from Washington Senators

1:11am By Spencer Ricks

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

01/23/2017 Photography by Josh Kelety

Quote Unquote

Sandy Restrepo Fights for the Undocumented

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

01/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Open Letter

To Kim Jong-un, Who Could Apparently Blow Us Up

01/23/2017

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

01/23/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Style & Shopping

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

11:30am By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe