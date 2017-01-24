  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Rooster Revelry

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year (With Food)

From Chinese-style beer to a dumpling crawl.

By Jane Kidder 1/24/2017 at 9:00am

Lunar new year ud63sh

Wild Ginger greets the New Year with festive specials. Image via Wild Ginger's Facebook. 

With the close of the moon’s cycle this January 28 comes East Asia's Lunar New Year. While celebrations abound in Seattle, these events welcome the year of the Rooster with festive Asian foods:

Wild Ginger

The venerable downtown restaurant celebrates the New Year with a martial arts performance. Enjoy Wild Ginger's traditional Vietnamese-centered cuisine enhanced with housemade ingredients—perhaps hawker beef with lemongrass curry or wok-fried barbecue prawns—while viewing a most impressive lion dance. Reservations are encouraged. 

Lucky Envelope

The Ballard brewery crafted two special beers for the holiday: Buddha’s Hand Citron IPA, a brew boasting a zesty lemon aroma, and Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer, a flowery brew of millet and barley crafted with ancient Chinese brewing methods. And Chavoya’s Hot Dog Cart will be on site to offer sustenance from 2 to 6pm. 

CIDBIA’s Annual Lunar New Year Festival

On Sunday, January 29, Seattle’s Chinatown-International District hosts a Lunar New Year extravaganza complete with lion dances, Taiko drumming, martial arts—and most importantly, the legendary $3 food walk. Restaurants across the ID will open their doors and offer delightful $3 bites of Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Cambodian cuisines.

Uwajimaya

Chinatown-International District’s Asian food superstore offers a New Year’s sale and giveaway through the end of the month. Customers stocking up on Lunar New Year supplies will receive traditional lucky red envelopes with a purchase of $30 or more. 

Snoqualmie Casino

Through January 30, Snoqualmie Casino offers a $35 three-course feast and naturally, casino gaming and the chance to win various substantial prizes. On the Lunar New Year–inspired menu: ginger chicken, honey walnut shrimp, squid with black bean sauce, and a choice of dessert.

International Dumpling Crawl 

With the New Year comes a new seasonal food tour at the Wing Luke Museum—this time with a staple of the Lunar New Year: dumplings. The $43 winter tour (offered through March) travels one mile through the ID on a journey of dumpling history, and of course sampling.

