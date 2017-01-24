What We're Eating Now: February 2017

A warm biscuit with strawberry jam. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Biscuit with Jam at Simply Soulful

Madison Valley’s unassuming soul food cafe earned its following for fried chicken and desserts. But the biscuits! The flaky fist-size wonders come as sandwiches or gravy excuses. We prefer them simply, with jam. —Kathryn Robinson

Cereal Milk Cappuccino at Mr. West

On Saturdays only, my favorite downtown coffee shop makes cappuccinos with milk that’s been sitting in Cinnamon Toast Crunch to soak up its sugary goodness. The result is more subtly sweet than you might think, thanks to the particularly bright espresso roast. —Allecia Vermillion

Namesake Taco at Tacos Chukís

Broadway’s perfect food has been tiny Tacos Chukís’s signature taco—marinated adobada pork, guacamole, pineapple, ecstasy. Impossibly it’s survived expansion to slicker SLU quarters with seating upped, quality intact—and $2.25 price tag maintained. —KR

Gogi Sandwich at Phorale

A counter inside a South Park convenience store uses banh mi as a jumping off point for influences from Korea to Mexico. The one stuffed with fiery-rich bulgogi rib eye, cilantro aioli, and pickled cucumber and daikon, demonstrates how gluttonously smart this food is. —AV