Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

SIFF hosts a Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Fest encore, Childbirth's punk brings together nasty women, and comedian Harland Williams gets weird in Tacoma.

By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld 1/24/2017 at 10:00am

Seahawks vs monsters g69ywp

Don't miss the out-there movies of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival (including "Seahawks vs. Monsters") during SIFF's encore screening.

Image: Courtesy SIFF

Thur, Jan 26
Chilbirth
We need "Nasty Grrls" now more than ever, and nobody delivers mirthful feminism better than Seattle punk supergroup Childbirth (Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, and Pony Time’s Stacy Peck). On the group's two albums—It’s a Girl and Women’s Rights—the trio has flashed its unapologetic wit with tunes like “Since When Are You Gay?” and "Tech Bro." The amusement with a message continues when the ladies hit the Chop Suey stage—sporting their signature maternity gowns—with tremendous opening support in the form of DoNormaal, Lisa Prank, and Goat Reward. Chop Suey, $10 

Jan 26–28
Harland Williams
The element of surprise—a crucial tool for a comedian—comes easy to Harland Williams; it often seems like even he doesn’t know where his bizarre mind will take him next. The comedian and actor recorded his most recent standup special, Force of Nature, in the middle of the Mojave Desert for an audience of no one (apart from heckling crows), for goodness sake. Williams offers comedy tailored for the extreme absurdists. Tacoma Comedy Club, $15–$20 

Fri, Jan 27
[Untitled] 2
For classical sounds minus pretense, it’s hard to top Seattle Symphony’s [Untitled] series, which brings renowned works to Benaroya Hall for some casual, late-night concertgoing. The latest installment focuses on Cold War–era Soviet composers Pavel Karmanov, Galina Ustvolskaya, and Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky and the differing musical paths they each took to create music that ranges from fanciful and melancholy to tense and haunting. Benaroya Hall, $16 

Jan 28–April 30
Archipenko: A Modern Legacy 
Ukrainian-born sculptor Alexander Archipenko created works of art devoted to his interest in abstraction as a means of novelty. Archipenko: A Modern Legacy brings together pieces from museum collections and private holdings to highlight the artist’s uniquely-crafted objects that combine themes of art and industry. The exhibition includes Archipenkos’s signature avant-garde, medium-mashing sculpto-paintings, plus bronze, marble, and terracotta sculptures that abstractly depict machinery and kinetic movement. Frye Art Museum, Free 

Sun, Jan 29
Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival (Encore)
Tickets always go quick for Cinerama's annual juried Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival, but there's hope for those who didn't snag a ticket to the main screening. On Sunday, SIFF Cinema Uptown hosts a special encore presentation of the 23 imaginative and unconventional films (both live action and animated) from around the globe. Broken into two sessions, the shorts include “Seahawks vs. Monsters” (a Seattleite’s take on vintage Japanese Kaju films), “Getting Fat in a Healthy Way” (showcasing an alternate world where gravity is weak and slighter figures tend to float away), "Singularity" (which features a war between humans and andriods). Don't miss this second chance to check out the unique lineup. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15

Weekly Planner, Cheap Week
