Wear What When: January 23–29

Find new items on sale at Kate Spade, create a living sculpture with Glasswing, and save the date for a Watters bridal trunk show.

By Amanda Raschkow 1/23/2017 at 12:30pm

Double8 lookbook gallery wuwry4

Image: Watters

Jan 23–
Newly Reduced
Kate Spade has added almost 300 new items to sale. Find savings on tote bags, shoes, and jewelry. And for men shop Jack Spade for discounts on wallets, sweaters, and ties.

Jan 26 
Sip and Shop
Sharply is hosting happy hour from 5 to 8 with wine, beer, shopping, and ping pong at its headquarters at 1400 Northwest 49th St. Find men's essentials such as sweaters and polos for those who want to be stylish and comfortable without too much effort. Select t-shirts will be buy one get one during the event. 

Jan 29
Kokedama Workshop
One of the first things you’ll notice when you walk into Capitol Hill's Glasswing is the greenery, so it makes sense that there would be a workshop where you can take home a plant. Kokedama, a style of Japanese bonsai where a plant’s roots are wrapped in moss and tied with string, is a living piece of art. With one workshop at noon and another one at 3, you can create three different kokedama sculptures. Local botanist Betina Simmons Blaine will be conducting the classes. Receive 10 percent off an in-store purchase while you learn the history of kokedama.

Save the Date: Feb 3–5
Bridal Trunk Show
Finding the perfect dress can be the most exciting and stressful part of planning your big day. At the three-day event see the latest collection of wedding gowns from Watters and Willowby and receive advice from Nordstrom wedding stylists to help you walk down the aisle.

Save the Date: Feb 4
For All Sizes
Exclusively Kristen, the New York–based fashion brand created for body inclusivity with sizes ranging from 4-20 to complement DD+ women, is bringing a pop up to Seattle. From 11 to 5 at Bella Materna, the intimate apparel company specializing in maternity wear, you'll find chic, professional clothing designed to flatter and fit all body proportions. Receive 10 percent off all Exclusively Kristen items purchased at the event.

Filed under
Bella Materna, Exclusively Kristen, Kate Spade, Glasswing, Nordstrom, Weekly Planner, Wear What When
