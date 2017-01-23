  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & Television

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

With a major tax credit about to expire, the industry has its back against the wall.

By Matthew Halverson 1/23/2017 at 7:00am Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Final illo sd rvivwr

When Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater steps behind the camera to finally make the big-screen adaptation of Maria Semple’s 2012 novel Where’d You Go, Bernadette?—most likely in 2017—it only makes sense that he roll film here. Because come on, Seattle is practically the main character: The passive aggression, the provinciality, the blackberry brambles—they drive the narrative as much as any off-the-wall decision made by the titular enigmatic architect. Problem is, without a Hail Mary from the Washington state legislature this session, there’s a good chance Linklater will go elsewhere. 

“How do you not make Bernadette here?” grumbles Amy Lillard. You’ll have to forgive her for her frustration. As the executive director of the nonprofit Washington Filmworks, Lillard spends a lot of her time selling the state as a prime filming backdrop. But while other locales—Vancouver, BC, and Oregon among them—can lure productions to their backyards with sizable financial incentives, she has just $3.5 million in tax credits to offer per year. Which has been enough to keep SyFy’s zombie series Z Nation filming in Spokane since 2014, but Lillard has also had to endure the “heartbreak” of losing the Academy Award–nominated Wild and Amazon’s high-concept series The Man in the High Castle to more financially welcoming sites. “Unfortunately this is just how the industry works now,” says Kate Becker, director of the Seattle Office of Film and Music.

For two years the local film community has lobbied the legislature to fatten the tax credit without success. Last year’s attempt, a bill that would have initially doubled the annual dollar amount before incrementally increasing it to $10 million, didn’t even get a vote on the house floor. And with the credit set to expire in June, Lillard and her colleagues are down to their final reel. But this year’s bill has a twist: While they’re only asking for a renewal of the annual $3.5 million, a clause would set aside extra cash for a movie of local historical significance—like, say an adaptation of The Boys in the Boat, the thematically appropriate story of the underdog UW crew’s triumph at the 1936 Olympics. “We’re full-speed ahead toward Olympia,” Lillard says.

Filed under
Filmmakers, Film
Show Comments

Related Content

Quote Unquote

“I Want to Take a Risk and Make It Crazy and Hope It Holds Together”

09/19/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Film News

Seattle’s Cinerama Closing for Two Months

08/05/2010 By Laura Dannen

Celeb in Town

John C. Reilly in Seattle?

06/21/2010 By Laura Dannen

Film Festival

Three Local Sightings

09/30/2010 By Eric Scigliano

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

Seattle’s 7 Most Sumptuous Pies

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Trend

With Natural Wine, Each Bottle Has Its Own Personality

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Restaurants

Review: FlintCreek's Got Game

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Kyoto-Style Ramen and Po'boys via Indianapolis

01/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Oooh—Here's the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/19/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

01/19/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

11:55am By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Questions Answered

Champion Curler Brady Clark Has His Sights on the 2018 Olympics

7:00am By Jessica Voelker

Power LInes

Are High Rents Putting Artists in Danger?

7:00am By Josh Feit

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Jim Woodring

01/19/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

11:23am Photography by Josh Kelety

Quote Unquote

Sandy Restrepo Fights for the Undocumented

8:00am By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Open Letter

To Kim Jong-un, Who Could Apparently Blow Us Up

7:00am

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Questions Answered

Champion Curler Brady Clark Has His Sights on the 2018 Olympics

7:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

12:30pm By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

3:15pm By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe