This Week in Restaurant News: Kyoto-Style Ramen and Po'boys via Indianapolis

Plus Thai brunch and new sweets at Sea-Tac.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/20/2017 at 9:00am

Soi brunch x0hipb

Roti for brunch? It checks out. Photo via Soi's Facebook page.

Coming Soon

Tentenyu
Kyoto-style ramen is apparently heading to the AVA development (aka the former Mercedes dealership) at Pike and Belmont, says Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co.
One part deli serving hot- and cold-smoked seafood, one part bakery powered by Heather Earnhardt of the Wandering Goose. All pretty exciting.

B's Po Boy
West Seattle Blog says the Alki Fatburger is no more, but a couple newly arrived from the Midwest will soon open a Seattle spin-off of their Cajun restaurant in Indianapolis.

Expansion Mode

The Halal Guys
The NYC export announced a specific location for its first Washington store: 105 Yesler Way, in the heart of Pioneer Square.

Lady Yum
A macaron and champagne kiosk at Sea-Tac? Why the hell not.

Coffee Changeups

Ghost Note Coffee
Eater Seattle says the Broadcast Coffee on Yesler will soon take on a new identity. Broadcast will remain its primary roaster.

Beery Farewells

Big Al Brewing
Ugh. The White Center stalwart served its final drafts this past weekend.

Meals

Soi
This Issan Thai spot on Capitol Hill, which I really liked when I visited as part of our Asian dining issue, has added a brunch menu complete with jook, stuffed roti, and an omelet inspired by the Thai fried mussel pancake, hoi tod.

