Wear What When: January 2–8

Keep warm with Columbia Sportswear, view Brunello Cucinelli's latest collection, and protect your skin with Nordstrom beauty experts.

By Amanda Raschkow 1/2/2017 at 12:05pm

15193562 10154707248584192 8676446097120716619 n gej4cd

Image: Columbia Sportswear

Jan 2–
Let it Snow 
The temperatures are dropping and on the mountains ski season is in full swing, but are you prepared? Columbia Sportswear is here for you. With more than 150 winter essentials added in sale for men, women, and children including jackets, pants, boots, and gloves you’ll be ready to hit the slopes in no time.

Jan 5–
Winter sale 
Grab your guys and girls and head to Butch Blum for up to 40 percent off selected fall/winter collections including designs from Armani Collezioni and Cédric Charlier. Start off the new year in style.

Jan 6–7
Designer Sportswear
Make your way to Neiman Marcus in Bellevue to view the latest collection from Brunello Cucinelli. This two-day event is from 10–5pm.

Save the Date: Jan 13–14
Winter Beauty 
Winter is officially here, which means the dreaded dry skin season is approaching. Join the downtown Seattle Nordstrom for tips from beauty experts on how to conquer the effects of the weather. Spend $125 or more and receive an exclusive blue cosmetic bag full of surprises.

Wear What When
