  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

Very unconventional. Very cool.

By Kathryn Robinson 1/19/2017 at 9:00am

Mbar saramaried eugenio00003 d7zpzo

Chicory salad with soppressata? I smell Cascina Spinasse! (At Mbar.)

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

One of the wildest things about Mbar, the new rooftop Jason Stratton restaurant from the folks who brought us Mamnoon, is how the chef constructed the menu not in the usual way—along a theme, like cuisine (like Syrian) or food type (like steak) or level of formality (like trendy or formal)—but rather, across the high water marks of his own resume.  

“When we were conceptualizing Mbar, I felt like I was diving into my own influences,” Stratton told me by phone. “Diving into how some of the best chefs in Seattle have dealt with [Northwest] ingredients.”

Take Mbar’s salad, on my visits called “local lettuces…a la Naftaly.” That’s Bruce Naftaly, the founder of the late, great Le Gourmand and godfather of Northwest cuisine. (And proprietor of the new Chophouse Row lunch house, Marmite.) He gave the 16-year-old Stratton his first dishwasher job, then schooled him in the ways of fiercely local ingredients, handled with a featherlight touch. “I don’t know how many salads I made, but I made them the same way, every day,” Stratton recalls. “A salad is one of the most technically difficult things to master, and almost every diner [at Le Gourmand] ended with one.” Stratton has reprised that salad for Mbar, with tenderest lettuces and a slightly punchier vinaigrette.

Then Stratton ricochets us to Kirkland and Capitol Hill. “Holly Smith was one of the biggest influences on my career in the way I shape food,” he mused, recalling his tenure in her Northern Italian kitchen at Cafe Juanita. So was Jerry Traunfeld, Stratton’s boss at Poppy. (Are you starting to get an idea of why you want to go eat at Mbar, stat?) From those two, along with Naftaly, Stratton learned “how to focus on simplicity and minimalism.” Specific dishes? “All the dishes,” he laughs, making particular note of the herbal instinct Traunfeld seems to have in his bones. “The way Jerry uses and thinks about herbs…bringing out surprising flavors, with a synergy like a tone you haven’t heard before.” At Poppy, Stratton made a roasted cauliflower hummus that he then did at the Italian aperitif bar, Artusi.

And he now does at Mbar.

Honestly, the references to his own past work fly so fast and furious, restaurant geeks might want to make a game of it. Bring a “culinary influences” bingo card. The polenta bake starring rabbit and mascarpone, in a white Bolognese? Cascina Spinnase! Grilled trout with labneh, sumac, and fenugreek? Mamnoon!

Sure, a menu like this lacks focus, such that even the geekiest restaurant geek will not know how to quite describe Mbar's food. I've heard more than a few carp that its lack of culinary focus is a fatal flaw. I say it's a small price to pay for a greatest hits survey of some of Seattle's finest chefs. 

I say a bunch of other stuff too, right here in this month's review of Mbar. 

 Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Restaurants, Critic's Notebook, Menus, Jason Stratton, mBar
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Cascina Spinasse

$$$ Italian 1531 14th Ave

The rustic Italian farmstead with the trestle tables and wrought iron chandeliers serves the best pasta in Pike/Pine, even Seattle: rich hand-cut Piedmontese...

Editor’s Pick

Artusi

$$ Italian 1535 14th Ave

A mod shot of Italy in the heart of Pike/Pine

Editor’s Pick

Poppy

$$$ Continental 622 Broadway E

So casual and clattering is this hard-edged room with concrete floors and raw beams and giddy splashes of popsicle brights, a person wandering in off the str...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Juanita

$$$$ Italian 9702 NE 120th Pl

James Beard award winning owner and chef Holly Smith has long produced the classiest Northern Italian innovations on the Eastside, now in sleekly updated mid...

Editor’s Pick

Mamnoon

$$$ Middle Eastern 1508 Melrose Ave

It may be hard to believe there’s a serious Middle Eastern kitchen behind the sleek surfaces and throbby technopop of this modern cosmopolitan spot across fr...

Editor’s Pick

Mbar

$$$ Northwest 400 Fairview N.

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of siste...

Related Content

Review

Above All, Mbar

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Opening Dispatch

Bruce Naftaly's Marmite Is Softly Open in Chophouse Row

12/27/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Slideshow

First Look: Miller's Guild

12/04/2013

#Pride

Slide Show: Time for Pride—and All Manner of Rainbow-Hued Foods

06/25/2015 By Kelsey Sipple

Eat & Drink

Collabs

Oooh—Here's the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

10:30am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

01/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 18–24

01/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

01/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Jim Woodring

3:00pm By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 19–22

1:25pm By Seattle Met Staff

Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Is Resisting Too—Artfully

8:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

hope and resistance

Stay Inspired in 2017 with These Local Anthems

7:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

01/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Resistance Begins at Home

8:24am By Josh Feit

Hope and Resistance

The Syllabus We Need in Trump's America

8:00am By Matthew Halverson

Environment

The Northwest Is Now "The Thin Green Line" of Blocking Coal Exports

7:00am By Allison Williams

Guide to Giving

20 Great Nonprofits To Give to in 2017 and Beyond

7:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Civil Discourse

There Are Trump Voters in Washington. Go Talk to Them.

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Silver Linings

Planned Parenthood Is Back on Defense. Just the Way They Like It.

7:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

3:35pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe