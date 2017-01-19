The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 19–22

Company Wayne McGregor brings its scientific approach to dance to the Moore with Atomos. Image: Photo Courtesy Ravi Deepres

Dance

Fri, Jan 20

Company Wayne McGregor: Atomos

Contemporary British choreographer Wayne McGregor often strips the humanity and emotion from his work to examine scientific ideas through dance. In a piece like Atomos, the 10 performers’ stark, detached movements come to represent the interworking of the greater world around them; they become particles of grand cosmic movement set against 3D film screens and a haunting score from ambient duo A Winged Victory for the Sullen. Moore Theatre, $18–$53

Jan 19–Feb 4

Shot

Complacency isn’t in acclaimed Seattle choreographer Donald Byrd’s vocabulary. His Spectrum Dance Theater opens its 2017 season (American: Identity, Race, or Culture?) with the world premiere of Shot, an examination and critique of the police’s use of lethal force against black people. Byrd’s “theater of disruption” style—which mixes dance, music, text, and sound—provides an unflinching look at the issue. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $42



Visual Art

Jan 20–22

SAM Three-Day Free Day

Pursuing a love for the arts shouldn’t be pricey, which is why the Seattle Art Museum will open its doors to the public for a whole weekend—for free. Visitors can peruse all permanent collections, including a variety of new acquisitions from across the globe. The free period includes the January 21 opening of the anticipated exhibition Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Jan 21–Apr 23

Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series

Seattle painter Jacob Lawrence provided an essential African American artistic voice for the city between his arrival in 1971 and death in 2000. To mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, Seattle Art Museum displays all 60 panels of his masterwork, The Migration Series. Painting with the vivid colors and blocky shapes of his self-described “dynamic cubism” style, the series depicts African Americans moving en masse from the rural South to the industrial North after World War I with blunt emotional force. This marks the first time in over 20 years that the collection has been displayed in its entirety on the West Coast. Seattle Art Museum, $20

Jan 21–Apr 26

Jim Woodring: The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept

Ever a peddler of the surreal oddities of the mind, Seattle illustrator and creator of the Frank comics series Jim Woodring employed a larger-than-life artistic implement to create his new Frye-commissioned exhibit, The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept. The psychologically explorative and trippy black-and-white, framed images of abstract dreamscapes were inked by Woodring using his gigantic, five-foot-long handcrafted dip pen. Mightier than the sword indeed. Frye Art Museum, Free



Jan 21–Oct 1

Linda MacNeil: Jewels of Glass

The fashionable creations Linda MacNeil crafts prove there’s more to beautiful jewelry than pricey stones. For four decades she’s been creating wearable works of art out of glass and nonprecious metals that employ glass’s malleability, color possibilities, and geometric precision to maximum effect. See the creations up close during Museum of Glass’s first jewelry exhibit. Museum of Glass, $15



Classical & More

Thur & Fri, Jan 19 & 20

Shostakovich Concerto Festival

The polystylist proclivities of Soviet composer Dimitri Shostakovich led him to become one of the most revered composers of the twentieth century, with a body of work that ranges from amusing and playful to serious and forceful. Over two nights with guest conductor Pablo Rus Broseta, Seattle Symphony will tackle the first two of his piano concertos, violin concertos, and cello concertos. Benaroya Hall, $17–$111

Family

Jan 19–Feb 26

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Since actual snow days are rare for Seattle children, let the kids experience one on stage when Seattle Children’s Theatre presents The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats. Four of the author’s children’s books (including the revered and racially groundbreaking The Snowy Day) are brought to life via a combination of actors and stunning, intricate, and detailed shadow puppetry. Seattle Children's Theatre, $15–$40

Special Events

Sat, Jan 21

Women’s March on Seattle

Those that can't make it to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington can join their fellow Seattleites in solidarity for the Women's March on Seattle. Starting at Judkins Park and ending at Seattle Center (3.6 miles), the event looks to rally community voices while presenting a powerful visual that declares our city won't be complacent when it comes to issues facing women and their rights. Judkins Park, Free

Books & Talks

Jan 22–24

National Geographic Live: Point of No Return

Sometimes the most dangerous element is the human one. In 2014, National Geographic wanted to prove that Burma’s Hkakabo Razi was Southeast Asia’s highest point by sending a team of elite climbers to summit it. With help from Cory Richards’s photography and Renan Ozturk’s documentary about the climb (Down to Nothing), the expedition’s leader Hilaree O’Neill tells the story of how personality clashes on the peak proved to be a bigger obstacle than the cold, harsh conditions. Benaroya Hall, $26–$46

Film

Thur, Jan 19

Campout Cinema: Singles

For the latest installment of MoPop’s Campout Cinema Series—an outdoor-style movie-going experience (floor seating for sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows) with covered comforts like drink specials and trivia—the massive Sky Church screen will host the film that helped further the fame of Seattle’s ’90s music scene: Singles. The grunge romantic comedy follows a group of cohabitating young Seattleites navigating love and adulthood in the company of some quirky characters played by big music names like Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. Get the most out of the evening’s vibes by also checking out the museum’s Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit. MoPop (formerly EMP Museum), $14



Theater

Jan 19–Feb 26

The 39 Steps

Few shows can match the frenetic fun in the theatrical adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps. After comforting a terrified woman when shots ring out in a theater, Richard Hannay gets caught up in a plot of international espionage and must go on the run. The comedic spy thriller features only four cast members portraying over 150 oddball characters and uses creative physicality to turn simple props into uproariously amusing set pieces. Village Theatre Issaquah, $41–$70

Concerts

Fri, Jan 20

Inauguration Day Benefit with Tacocat

If you're among the legions that want nothing to do with watching the inauguration, join Tacocat, Wimps, and the Black Tones for a night of activist punk at Barboza. It'll be roughly a million times more enjoyable, we promise. All proceeds from the concert benefit Shout Your Abortion. Barboza, Sold Out

Sat, Jan 21

Hamilton Leithauser

In the 2000s New York indie rock boom, the Walkmen fit the classic critically adored/ publicly underappreciated role. After the group went on hiatus in 2014, lead singer Hamilton Leithauser continued making music that balanced reserved vocal passion with refined rock sophistication on 2014’s Black Hours and his 2016 album with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. Tractor Tavern, Sold Out