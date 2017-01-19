  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Morning Fizz

Resistance Begins at Home

A Seattle manifesto just in time for January 20.

By Josh Feit 1/19/2017 at 8:24am

Fizz ya6qpo

1. Learn to trust the Fizz: Last week, Fizz reported the rumor that labor’s dream candidate, Teresa Mosqueda, the political director for the Washington State Labor Council, was  “likely to announce” she’s running for the city-wide Position Eight city council seat. And earlier this week, we reported that Mosqueda, also a former state lobbyist for the Children’s Alliance, is  “supposedly all in.”

Yesterday, Mosqueda, who helped author last year’s successful minimum wage initiative, made it official and announced she’s officially going for the spot.

Six candidates, including tenants’ rights advocate Jon Grant , civil rights leader Sheley Secrest , and former city LGBTQ commissioner Mac S. McGregor have already declared; council veteran Tim Burgess, who currently holds the seat, announced earlier this year that he was retiring.

During last year’s budget process, budget chair Burgess helped shut down West Seattle Position One council member Lisa Herbold’s proposal for a dedicated fund to enforce the city’s batch of labor codes, including the $15 minimum wage; even the though the budget dramatically increased funding for the program (from $2 million to $5.2 million), labor wanted a longstanding, guaranteed earmark for it. Herbold pitched the idea of a fee (her words) or a tax (businesses words) on business (I’ll go with charge). Watch for Mosqueda to campaign on that and other labor causes.

Meanwhile, with Grant championing higher fees on developers for the mayor's affordable housing fund, business doesn't yet have a candidate to cheer on the citywide race.

2. Just in time for tomorrow's inauguration, Seattle Met published a feature this week called "Hope and Resistance in Seattle" which makes the case that as a leading progressive city in the United States right now, Seattle is that proverbial "city on the hill" (boy do I love turning a Ronald Reagan reference against the GOP this week). 

Seattle met opening artwork2 lkz0vq ysbhrx

Image: Phil Wrigglesworth

The word "city" is key in that phrase because it symbolizes the collective force and bright focal point of resistance that urban centers like Seattle have become as the American landscape falls under the shadow of a demagogue like Donald Trump.

With an article about Seattle's status as a sanctuary city, a roundup of the progressive Seattle organizations you should be writing checks to ASAP, a report on our city's environmental leadership, an article about the implications for legal pot during a Trump administration, an essay on Seattle's own incriminating Japanese internment policy, interviews with Trump supporters, and details on the renewed fight for reproductive rights, Seattle Met editor James Gardner has put together an important and remarkable manifesto for January 20th. 

I've got a couple of articles in the feature too, including interviews with the Nasty Women of the Puget Sound—your mostly all-female delegation in D.C. right now (U.S. senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. reps Suzan DelBene and Pramila Jayapal) who are Seattle's voice in the frontlines against Trump. 

And a piece on Trump's LOL ethics, which, noting how Seattle's ethics code is more strict than the federal code, begins like this: "Donald Trump probably couldn’t even be mayor of Seattle. And I don’t mean he couldn’t be mayor because our liberal electorate wouldn’t ever vote for him—though, of course, it wouldn’t. No, I mean, legally Trump would likely run afoul of our city’s venerable ethics code."

I also netted this quote from former Seattle ethics commissioner Amit Ranade, who went on to chair the state Public Disclosure Commission: “It is mindboggling how many ways he would violate that code.”

Filed under
Inauguration 2017, Election 2017, City Hall, Donald Trump, Politics, Morning Fizz
Show Comments

Related Content

Washington to DC

Our Voice in Congress Is Powered by 4 Female Legislators

7:00am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Jayapal Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

01/16/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Herbold Looking at New Business Tax Recommendation

08/22/2016 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

City Says It Can't Disclose Recipients of Tax Breaks

12/09/2015 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Collabs

Oooh—Here's the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

10:30am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

01/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 18–24

01/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

01/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Jim Woodring

3:00pm By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 19–22

1:25pm By Seattle Met Staff

Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Is Resisting Too—Artfully

8:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

hope and resistance

Stay Inspired in 2017 with These Local Anthems

7:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

01/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Resistance Begins at Home

8:24am By Josh Feit

Hope and Resistance

The Syllabus We Need in Trump's America

8:00am By Matthew Halverson

Environment

The Northwest Is Now "The Thin Green Line" of Blocking Coal Exports

7:00am By Allison Williams

Guide to Giving

20 Great Nonprofits To Give to in 2017 and Beyond

7:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Civil Discourse

There Are Trump Voters in Washington. Go Talk to Them.

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Silver Linings

Planned Parenthood Is Back on Defense. Just the Way They Like It.

7:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

3:35pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe