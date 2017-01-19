Quote Unquote

Our Fellow Americans, In Their Own Words

Each of these brave Seattleites make us even more proud to call this city home.

By Matthew Halverson 1/19/2017 at 7:00am Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Hookah nebil mohammed ugmqbu

Image: Andrew Waits

Nebil Mohammed

Activist and Hookah Lounge Owner 

"Right now there are a lot of problems within Seattle’s East African people, especially among the Somali, Ethiopian, and Eritrean communities. Youngsters are misguided, but I can talk their language and show them it’s okay to work hard and get somewhere. I’m not going to be stern and stiff."  As told to Matthew Halverson

 

Danni askini fwicsf

Image: Mike Kane

Danni Askini

Transgender Activist  

"I get calls from people who are sexually assaulted or harassed on the bus by strangers. And then other bystanders do nothing or laugh. I don’t think people understand how deeply, emotionally devastating that is, to have nobody stand up for you when someone is assailing you…. But my job is to go around and give people hope. And…when I talk to parents who have six-year-old kids in Spokane Valley, which is a pretty conservative community, and they talk about their kids’ experiences, that gives me hope. It gives me hope that we are moving, we are shifting things. We are creating possibility. And eventually there will be a time when people are not afraid of us." 

 

Lindy west seattle gyyxgn

Image: Brandon Hill

Lindy West

Writer 

"I’m a straight, cisgendered white woman who’s just fat in a fairly conventional shape. The people who really inspire me the most are queer, trans people of color, fat people of color, who get the least praise, the least money, the least attention, but are really doing the hardest and most important work. So the way that I, as a white woman, try to be an ally to people of color and trans people and people from different marginalized groups is by listening to and amplifying the voices of people from those groups, rather than explaining what I think they think and feel." 

mg 6442 azclhi

Image: John Keatley

Anonymous

Undocumented Immigrant

"We are all scared. I did wrong. I recognize that. I came here illegally. I did it the wrong way. But everybody in this country knows that, and they still let us work for them. I’ve been in this country for 20 years, and I’ve been good. And then let’s say they kick me out and I have to go back to Mexico. To me, it feels not fair. Even if we want to make things right, they won’t let us."

 

Tarah wheeler van vlack dcont7

Image: Michael Clinard

Tarah Wheeler

Author, Tech Evangelist 

"Women don’t realize their power. Once, during a seminar on interviewing for tech jobs, I said, “You guys have to realize that when they give you the first offer, this is Minute Zero in the gender pay gap.” And that’s because many women say, “Thank you, this sounds great,” instead of saying, “Well, that’s not what I was expecting to hear, but I guess it can be a starting point for our negotiations.” Well, one of the attendees said, “I’m scared that if I come back with another number, they’re going to think that I’m a bitch or that I’m hard to deal with.” All I could think to say was, “So?”"

 

Dan savage seattle xcakp1

Image: José Mandojana

Dan Savage

 LGBTQ Activist and Writer 

"The It Gets Better project started in 2010, so I’m meeting people who are 22 who were 15 or 16 when it started. They approach me in restaurants or airports, just sobbing because it saved their lives. It hasn’t saved every life. But we should celebrate the progress we’ve made, because that is the best argument for making yet more progress, for defeating the right-wingers who are blocking our progress."

 

Inderpal singh uah44b

Image: Mike Kane

Inderpal Singh

Sikh Activist 

"There is a sentence that the gurus have given us: “Work hard and share with others.” If God has made me capable of being successful or earning more or doing better, I should be sharing my wealth or ability with other needy people. In Sikh gurdwaras, we provide food for the homeless and we provide food to shelters. So we have a community kitchen, and whosoever can come and eat there—irrespective of their race or religion. All four doors are open. We have a golden temple back in India, and it has four doors. The universal message of four doors is “open to all.” Simple as that." 

Filed under
Hope and Resistance, Quote Unquote
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Hope and Resistance in Seattle

20 Great Nonprofits To Give to in 2017 and Beyond

In no particular order, 20 local and national groups helping those who the new presidential administration promised policies may hurt.

We’ve Seen What Happens When an Ethnic Group Is Seized by Executive Order

It was in 1942, when Japanese citizens in the Seattle area were sent to internment camps.

Our Sanctuary City Status is More Than Just Talk

A thirteen-year-old ordinance is the basis for this designation—and it's how we welcome immigrants and refugees to Seattle, officially.

Why Donald Trump Could Never Run This Town

(It's not just because he wouldn't get our vote.)

Our Voice in Congress Is Powered by 4 Female Legislators

Here's why they're Donald Trump's worst nightmare.

From Mayor Ed Murray: Seattle’s Way in the Era of Donald Trump

Our city needs to keep leading the way.

Spectrum Dance Theater Is Resisting Too—Artfully

The three works of the 2017 Spectrum season don’t pull any punches when it comes to hot-button issues.

Stay Inspired in 2017 with These Local Anthems

With a new POTUS comes a new soundtrack.

Planned Parenthood Is Back on Defense. Just the Way They Like It.

The local CEO is ready for the fight over reproductive health services.

Is Legal Weed In Jeopardy?

Chances are, Uncle Sam won’t be coming for your stash during Trump’s first 100 days. But the local cannabis industry is, like much of the country, holding its breath.

The Syllabus We Need in Trump's America

Education comes in a lot of forms: historical context, contemporary truths, knowledge of self. And chances are, we’ll need a little of all three to survive our new postfact reality. Here’s where to start.

The Northwest Is Now "The Thin Green Line" of Blocking Coal Exports

Our local policies in Washington have global environmental impact.

There Are Trump Voters in Washington. Go Talk to Them.

“Listen to understand—not to respond.”

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

01/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 18–24

01/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

01/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Is Resisting Too—Artfully

8:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

hope and resistance

Stay Inspired in 2017 with These Local Anthems

7:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

01/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Hope and Resistance

The Syllabus We Need in Trump's America

8:00am By Matthew Halverson

Environment

The Northwest Is Now "The Thin Green Line" of Blocking Coal Exports

7:00am By Allison Williams

Guide to Giving

20 Great Nonprofits To Give to in 2017 and Beyond

7:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Civil Discourse

There Are Trump Voters in Washington. Go Talk to Them.

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Hope and Resistance

Our Sanctuary City Status is More Than Just Talk

7:00am By Madeline Ostrander

Silver Linings

Planned Parenthood Is Back on Defense. Just the Way They Like It.

7:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe