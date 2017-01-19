Stay Inspired in 2017 with These Local Anthems

“Wolves at the Door” by David Bazan

A harrowing, poetic account of fools getting duped by ravenous huskers. So…yeah…

“No Rest for the Weary” by Blue Scholars

The early cut from Seattle’s premier politically minded hip-hop group remains a poignant call to question authority and abuses of power.

“Hey Girl” by Tacocat

An audible middle finger to catcallers and pussy grabbers everywhere.

“Million Dollar Loan” by Death Cab for Cutie

A direct takedown of Trump that leans on Ben Gibbard’s soft and cutting lyrical loathing instead of unsubtle musical aggression.

“Lined Lips and Spiked Bats” by G.L.O.S.S.

The firebrand Olympia transfeminist hardcore band flamed out too soon, but the group’s LGBTQ rage can still pump up those protecting their right to live as their true selves.

“Same Love” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Groan if you want, but you just know Mike Pence hates this song.

“Nasty Grrls” by Childbirth

Embrace your inner nasty woman and dive into the vital Seattle female rock world (which is noisily becoming the riot grrrl scene version 2.0).

“Do the Evolution” by Pearl Jam

The sharp satirical jab at men drunk on technology who believe themselves all powerful doubles as one of the band’s most powerful jams and a raucous wake-up call.

“Rape Me” by Tanya Tagaq

The Inuit throat-singer transforms the Nirvana classic into core-shaking condemnation of the ravaging of women, the environment, and native peoples.

“Star Spangled Banner” (Live at Woodstock) by Jimi Hendrix

Patriotic. Chaotic. Subversive. Proud. Individualistic. Communal. Noisy. Beautiful. Everything the United States should be, in just under four minutes.