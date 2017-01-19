Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

The funky-cool handbags often found at Moksha. Photo: Chris Lee Hill

In sad news: Moksha has shuttered its shop doors as of January 15, leaving in its wake a small void, that a community of artists, performers, and of course shoppers will surely miss. The bright side? It’s definitely not the last you’ll see of Moksha’s funky, ecclectic clothing and wares. While the shop’s location on the Ave closes a chapter in the University District, look for Moksha in the International District later this spring.

Co-owners Karleen Ilagan and Robin Guilfoil are partners in business as well as love. These two Spokane natives worked at Moksha throughout college before eventually taking over ownership three years ago. They say the shop’s generous square footage was both a blessing and curse: They’ve held two fashion shows there, plus art galleries, live music, dance perfomances, film screenings, and more. “It became a hub,” says Ilagan, “but we’re looking to downsize and strictly be retail.”

At their new space—possibly a storefront on King St with sweeping, high ceilings and original wood floors—you’ll still find their silk-screened street wear line, local designers such as Tuesday Scarves (another International District shop) as well as unique finds from their world travels to places like Thailand.

The International District is experiencing somewhat of a revival, as more and more local shops—like the forthcoming Bahtoh bridal boutique—head to the more centrally located neighborhood. Ilagan cites the central location, cultural richness and enticing dining options—“the food is good; we always eat there.” They’ll also have some equally cool neighbors, the likes of which Moksha hopes to collaborate with on future events for designers and artists.

But for now, they say goodbye to the University District with a two-day party: Moksha Fest. Friday, January 20, is a hip hop night alongside a pop-up market by local artists and designers. And on Saturday, January 21, in honor of International Women’s Day, the musical lineup is made up of all femme-identifying performers.

“It’s been a ride,” says Ilagan, “let’s send her out in style.”