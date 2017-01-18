  1. Blogs
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 18–24

The week in which: you can head to a beer dinner at Bramling Cross, a beer birthday at Holy Mountain Brewing, or one of many civic-minded food events.

By Rosin Saez 1/18/2017 at 9:00am

Women s march 2017 avpvzt

Sugar rush–fueled march? Yes, please. Photo: Benjamin Blackketter

Thu, Jan 19
Guest Chef Night at Fare Start
Chef Carolynn Spence of Shaker and Spear will be cooking for the Downtown nonprofit this Thursday from 5:30 to 8, serving up a three-course dinner. Start with a French onion galette with a bleu cheese and black truffle apple salad, then a sage roasted Arctic char, and round out the meal with coconut panna cotta. Dinner is under $30 per person. 

Fri, Jan 20
Anti-Defamation League Fundraiser at Bar Melusine
At the end of 2016, Renee Erickson announced that she and the Sea Creatures group will be closing their Capitol Hill oyster bar for an evening to host a fundraiser. And yes, it’s on Inauguration Day. It’s not a protest against PEOTUS per se, but rather a moment to commune and raise funds for the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights hate speech and bigotry. Head to Bar Melusine from 5 to 7:30 or 7:30 to 10, and do RSVP.

Fri, Jan 20 & Sat, Jan 21
Holy Mountain Brewing’s 2nd Anniversary
The Interbay brewery is celebrating two years of beer with two days of festivities from noon until 10. They’ll be pouring through over 30 beers from Belgian-style strong ales to saisons aplenty. For much-needed sustenance purposes, count on food from Bread and Circuses, but do check the food truck’s schedule before arriving too hungry.

Sat, Jan 21
Womxn’s March Cupcakes at Cupcake Royale
Also for much-needed sustenance purposes: cupcakes, of course. If you’re marching to the Seattle Center this weekend, or just want to consume calories like you are—hey, no judgment here—then Cupcake Royale cafes have the edible imagery you’re looking for. Womxn’s March cupcakes, available in either chocolate or vanilla, will be served at all cafes on Saturday. You can also pre-order online.

Sat, Jan 21
Gather at Super Six for a Benefit Breakfast
Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison’s Columbia City restaurant, sibling to Marination Ma Kai, want you to come through and fuel up before heading to the Womxn’s March. From 8 to 10am, dig into some breakfast, bar, and to-go specials, proceeds from which will all be donated to Planned Parenthood branches in Washington and Hawaii. Likewise, The Atlantic in the Central District will be open at 8am for power breakfast needs; arrive early for optimal seating or pull up a stool at the bar.

Mon, Jan 23
F*** This Sh*t: Planned Parenthood Fundraiser at Dino’s Tomato Pie
Okay, this event isn’t mincing words about reproductive rights and the forthcoming threats thereof. However, Dino’s Tomato Pie is mincing up some pizza ingredients to top their righteously charred, thick-crusted Sicilian pie. All of Monday’s pizza proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood—and your soul’s piggybank of good deeds. At 8, Tuf supplies the tunes. Drink specials and slices will be available all night.

Mon, Jan 23
Bramling Cross Beer Dinner with Populuxe Brewing
The first in a series of beer-centric dinners starts will two Ballard dwellers. Populuxe head brewer Peter Charbonnier pairs five beers with the multicourse family-style dinner which starts at 7. Some highlights: fried oysters with malt aioli paired with a plum porter, pork osso bucco, housemade lamb sausage, and a beer cocktail made with Old Oddvars strong ale. Dinner is $55.

Ticket alert: Dine with Ethan Stowell, Joe Ritchie, and Charles Smith
On January 27, you and about 30 others can head to Charles Smith Jet City Winery in Georgetown, where chef Ethan Stowell, chef Joe Ritchie of Goldfinch Tavern, and winemaker Charles Smith will wine and dine you. Sit by the open kitchen, as the chefs cook up a five-course Pacific Northwest dinner, starting with a raw bar of fresh oysters and poke, then Dungeness crab salad, whole-roasted beef tenderloin served with black truffle gnocchi, and more, all paired with Smith’s choice of wines. Tickets are $360 per person.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Populuxe Brewing

Brewery 826 NW 49th St

Populuxe Brewing is a small brewery in the process of opening up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.

Editor’s Pick

Marination Ma Kai

Super Bowl Sunday 1660 Harbor Ave SW

First there was the truck, which trundled away with Good Morning America’s Best Food Cart in the Nation award for its Spam sliders, kimchi fried rice, ginger...

Editor’s Pick

Bramling Cross

$$$ American/New American 5205 Ballard Ave NW

No, Ethan and Angela Stowell haven’t opened a chicken restaurant (not yet, at least) but a whole fried Mad Hatcher bird is the showpiece at their new Ballard...

Cupcake Royale

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

The local cupcake chain that started it all around here, now in several locations around town.

Editor’s Pick

Bar Melusine

$$$ French, Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 1060 E Union St

Seattle seafood legend Renee Erickson has reprised her Ballard oyster bar, the Walrus and the Carpenter, in this breezy Capitol Hill bar splashed with sprays...

Shaker and Spear

$$$ 2000 Second Ave

The restaurant anchor of the Kimpton Palladian Hotel is a fishhouse originally conceived by Tulio chef Walter Pisano—and it shares Tulio’s hotel-restaurant t...

