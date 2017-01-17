  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

With baked goods from Heather Earnhardt of the Wandering Goose.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/17/2017 at 9:00am

Screen shot 2017 01 16 at 10.10.57 am ywfmw8

Testing phase. Image via Young Bros./Instagram.

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. sounds rather like a Jewish deli crossed with the Northwest's own Scandinavian-based traditions of preserved fish—with baked goods from Heather Earnhardt of the Wandering Goose thrown in for good measure. 

Which is to say...wow.

Brothers Zac and Jesse Young are builders by trade, but grew up around the Northwest, from Bend to Alaska, catching fish and smoking it in the backyard. When Earnhardt opened her own cafe in 2012, she hired the Youngs to do the buildout at Wandering Goose. "And I stuck around," says Zac—which is to say, he and Earnhardt are now married.

As adults, the Youngs still smoke a lot of fish; all the high-quality salmon caught by regional fishermen makes for a finished product leagues better than the mass-market stuff. But these days it's hard to find any small, independent seafood smokehouses (Jensen's is one of the region's holdouts). So Zac and Jesse Young are building a smoked fish company of their own at 5605 Rainier Ave S, in the thick of Hillman City—just a few blocks from where Zac and Heather live with their five kids.

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. will be decidedly a deli, not a restaurant, its case filled with lox and gravlax, and various types of hot- and cold-smoked salmon, plus smoked shrimp, cod, sturgeon, and black cod (the latter marinated in miso). The shop will smoke fish daily and pickle its own oysters and herring; the counter will serve smoked fish chowder, plus soups like matzo ball (yes!) and chicken noodle. 

Earnhardt will handle the baked goods, making sweets that balance her Southern roots with the deli's persona—cookies made with smoked chocolate chips or smoked oats with sticky dates, big cakes, smoked chocolate bread pudding. She's even planning her own rendition of a black and white cookie. "I'm trying to push some stuff she doesn't do at the Goose," says Zac of his wife's culinary talents. "Her freaking banana pudding is amazing." Her more savory stuff, like galettes with smoked fish and potato fish cakes, sound equally intriguing.

A place dedicated to smoked fish cries out for bagels. Young Bros. is too small to bake its own, but the brothers are talking to Matt Tinder of the excellent (destination-worthy) Saboteur Bakery in Bremerton about making some, and perhaps a Scandinavian bread or two. Right now this is just a conversation, not a given, so cross your fingers. Because if there were ever a guy who would make a badass bagel, it's Tinder.

Young Bros. will also retail various smoked items (butter, oats, chocolate chips, honey) and soups and stocks, plus beer and wine. Zac says he and Jesse will buy all their seafood directly from small family fishing operations in Washington and Alaska, who share their belief in sustainable practices and careful handling.

The shop is currently on track to open this summer. Navigating the permits and regulations surrounding curing, salting, and smoking raw seafood has been a long process. When Young Bros. does arrive, says Zac, it won't be much larger than a counter, but it will have some style to it. "We're carpenters, so the place is going to be nice." Keep tabs on its progress via the Young Bros. Instagram account.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

 

Filed under
Seafood, Heather Earnhardt, Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co.
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Wandering Goose

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 403 15th Ave E

Pastries overburden the antique case up front—big almond–orange blossom–blueberry buttermilk cakes, triple chocolate chip cookies, biscuits filled with raspb...

Related Content

Food Adventures

4 Destination Bakeries Worthy of a Day Trip

09/19/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Slideshow

Baby and Co's Remodel

04/09/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: The Wandering Goose Opens on Capitol Hill

10/01/2012

Slideshow

Jack Straw's New Digs on First Ave

04/08/2014

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

01/12/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

11:11am By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Spokane Audience Boos Republican U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers

9:05am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Jayapal Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

01/16/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Friday LIKES and DISLIKES: Democrats Dislike Democrats

01/13/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...For Free

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe