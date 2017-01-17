  1. Blogs
Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...For Free

This month, sweat it out during a one-on-one training session.

By Rosin Saez 1/17/2017 at 9:00am

Reebok launch hands 1 tysx5b

Reebok ambassador and instructor Emily Skye demonstrates one way to shake your trainer's hand. Photo courtesy Reebok

While you may have already kissed those fitness resolutions goodbye, Reebok is giving people in 10 cities, including Seattle, a chance to get back on track. And yes, it's free. All you need to do is shake the hand of your personal trainer.

From lifting weights to climbing ropes to mopping beads of sweat and tears off your body, hands do a lot. So Reebok's aptly named new campaign called Hands—piggybacking on its Be More Human initiative—centers around the evolution of our bodies, even down to the tips of our calloused fingers. Use those baby soft hands of yours to give your trainer a handshake before your gratis session, which usually runs anywhere from $50 to $60 for an hour-long workout. And fret not, there are different styles at varying levels of intensity to suit your fitness ambitions.

Book a complimentary personal training session January 17 through January 20, via Reebok's Handstand app; just be sure to redeem your workout by January 31. 

Reebok, workout, Fitness
Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...For Free

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

