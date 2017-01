Waking up to good news seems like an increasingly rare occurrence these days, but Radiohead delivered today. So thanks, Thom Yorke and co. Days before jetting down to Coachella, Radiohead heads to KeyArena on Saturday, April 8 (almost exactly 5 years after the band's last Seattle visit). The most acclaimed rock band on the planet for a couple decades running comes armed with tunes from its 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

Tickets for Radiohead at KeyArena go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $70 to $100.

Radiohead

Apr 8, KeyArena