  1. Blogs
  2. Shop Talk

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

Receive extra savings with Anthropologie, spend happy hour with Moorea Seal, and save the date for a plant-based workshop at Glasswing.

By Amanda Raschkow 1/16/2017 at 12:30pm

Kokedama 2048x2048 yf8vhi

Image: Glasswing

Jan 16–
Winter Tag Sale
The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the sales have to stop. Receive an extra 40 percent off sale items in stores and online at Anthropologie. Use the code TAGTIME.

Jan 16 & 17
Semi-Annual Sale
Grab your favorite outdoor adventurer and head to Eddie Bauer for up to 60 percent off regularly priced items. You’ll find hats, gloves, and sweaters to keep you warm during these below-freezing days ahead.

Jan 19
Fremont Third Thursday Winter Sale
Head to Pipe and Row from 1 to 8 for refreshments and for some steep discounts: Winter sale items are 20 to 70 percent off, while there will be discounts on regularly priced items and new arrivals too.

Jan 20
Happier Hour
Every Friday night from 5 to 7, join Moorea Seal for a free signature cocktail or glass of champagne and a free gift with purchase. What could be better than combining happy hour with shopping? 

Save the Date: Jan 29
Kokedama Workshop
One of the first things you’ll notice when you walk into Glasswing is the greenery, so it makes sense that there would be a workshop where you can take home a plant. Kokedama—a style of Japanese bonsai where a plant’s roots are wrapped in moss and tied with string—is a living piece of art. With one workshop at noon and another at 3, you can create three different Kokedama sculptures. Local botanist Betina Simmons Blaine will be conducting the classes. Receive 10 percent off an in-store purchase while you learn about the history of Kokedama.

Filed under
Anthropologie, Glasswing, Moorea Seal, Eddie Bauer, Weekly Planner, Wear What When
Show Comments
In this Article

Moorea Seal

Home and Garden, Womens Apparel 2523 3rd Ave

“We just flew in from Italy and this is our first stop,” exclaims the woman bursting into the shop. “I’ve followed you online forever, and I absolutely had t...

Pipe and Row

Womens Apparel 611 N 35th Street

Eddie Bauer: Bellevue Square

Gift Accessories, Mens Apparel, Outdoor Sporting Goods, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Anthropologie: Downtown Seattle

Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Related Content

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: August 29–September 4

08/29/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: October 3–9

10/03/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 14–20

12/14/2015 By Dominique Etzel

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

01/12/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

11:11am By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Spokane Audience Boos Republican U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers

9:05am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Jayapal Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

01/16/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Friday LIKES and DISLIKES: Democrats Dislike Democrats

01/13/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...For Free

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe