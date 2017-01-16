Sales and Events
Wear What When: January 16–22
Receive extra savings with Anthropologie, spend happy hour with Moorea Seal, and save the date for a plant-based workshop at Glasswing.
Jan 16–
Winter Tag Sale
The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the sales have to stop. Receive an extra 40 percent off sale items in stores and online at Anthropologie. Use the code TAGTIME.
Jan 16 & 17
Semi-Annual Sale
Grab your favorite outdoor adventurer and head to Eddie Bauer for up to 60 percent off regularly priced items. You’ll find hats, gloves, and sweaters to keep you warm during these below-freezing days ahead.
Jan 19
Fremont Third Thursday Winter Sale
Head to Pipe and Row from 1 to 8 for refreshments and for some steep discounts: Winter sale items are 20 to 70 percent off, while there will be discounts on regularly priced items and new arrivals too.
Jan 20
Happier Hour
Every Friday night from 5 to 7, join Moorea Seal for a free signature cocktail or glass of champagne and a free gift with purchase. What could be better than combining happy hour with shopping?
Save the Date: Jan 29
Kokedama Workshop
One of the first things you’ll notice when you walk into Glasswing is the greenery, so it makes sense that there would be a workshop where you can take home a plant. Kokedama—a style of Japanese bonsai where a plant’s roots are wrapped in moss and tied with string—is a living piece of art. With one workshop at noon and another at 3, you can create three different Kokedama sculptures. Local botanist Betina Simmons Blaine will be conducting the classes. Receive 10 percent off an in-store purchase while you learn about the history of Kokedama.