Cheap Week: January 16–22

See the powerful paintings of Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series during Seattle Art Museum's Three-Day Free Day. Jacob Lawrence, The Migration Series, Panel 3: From every southern town migrants left by the hundreds to travel north., 1940–1941, casein tempera on hardboard, 12 x 18 in. Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

Mon, Jan 16

Letter from Birmingham Jail: A Community Reading

Written more than 50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter From Birmingham Jail called for nonviolent protest in the United States’ most inciting activist movement and serves as an ever-relevant how-to guide to peaceful resistance. On this day set aside to honor Dr. King’s memory, local artists, activists, and elected officials including King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, local painter Juan Alonso-Rodriguez, and KEXP Street Sounds host Stasia Irons (ex-THEESatisfaction) gather to celebrate his poignant words that undoubtedly will ring especially true this inauguration week. Town Hall, Free

Tue, Jan 17

‘Blabbermouth’ Live

For many Seattleites, this upcoming inauguration will be one of mourning and self-reflection. In preparation for the dark day, The Stranger presents a live PEOTUS-themed taping of its Blabbermouth podcast with co-hosts Dan Savage and Eli Sanders. These award-winning, liberal-minded journalists will answer questions, offer consolidation, and seek to provide a semblance of hope and motivation to resist in the face of adversity. Town Hall, $5

Wed, Jan 18

Seattle Arts and Lectures Local Voices

It’s been unseasonably cold in Seattle this winter, so the idea of curling up in Sorrento Hotel’s Fireside Room for Seattle Art and Lectures' Local Voices readings sounds beyond inviting. The evening features the actively teaching local talents of SAL’s Writers in the Schools resident writers. They’ll take a break from enriching young minds to share their latest essays, poems, and story snippets in the glow of the fireplace flames. Sorrento Hotel, Free

Thur, Jan 19

Campout Cinema: Singles

For the latest installment of MoPop's Campout Cinema Series—an outdoor-style movie-going experience (floor seating for sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows) with covered comforts like drink specials and trivia—the massive Sky Church screen will host the film that helped further the fame of Seattle's '90s music scene: Singles. The grunge romantic comedy follows a group of cohabitating young Seattleites navigating love and adulthood in the company of some quirky characters played by big music names like Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. Get the most out of the evening's vibes by also checking out the museum's Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit. MoPop (formerly EMP Museum), $14

Jan 20–22

SAM Three-Day Free Day

Pursuing a love for the arts shouldn't be pricey, which is why the Seattle Art Museum will open its doors to the public for a whole weekend—for free. Visitors can peruse all permanent collections, including a variety of new acquisitions from across the globe. The free period includes the January 21 opening of the anticipated exhibition Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series. Displayed in its entirety on the West Coast for the first time in over 20 years, the Seattle artist's 60 dynamic cubism paintings examine the epic northern migration of African Americans following World War I. Seattle Art Museum, Free

