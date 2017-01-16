  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

Visit Seattle Art Museum during its free weekend, curl up by the fire at Seattle Arts and Lectures' Local Voices, and deal with your inauguration blues with help from Dan Savage and Eli Sanders.

By Jane Kidder 1/16/2017 at 12:10pm

Jacob lawrence migration tokmrq

See the powerful paintings of Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series during Seattle Art Museum's Three-Day Free Day.

Jacob Lawrence, The Migration Series, Panel 3: From every southern town migrants left by the hundreds to travel north., 1940–1941, casein tempera on hardboard, 12 x 18 in.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

Mon, Jan 16
Letter from Birmingham Jail: A Community Reading 
Written more than 50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter From Birmingham Jail called for nonviolent protest in the United States’ most inciting activist movement and serves as an ever-relevant how-to guide to peaceful resistance. On this day set aside to honor Dr. King’s memory, local artists, activists, and elected officials including King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, local painter Juan Alonso-Rodriguez, and KEXP Street Sounds host Stasia Irons (ex-THEESatisfaction) gather to celebrate his poignant words that undoubtedly will ring especially true this inauguration week. Town Hall, Free

Tue, Jan 17
‘Blabbermouth’ Live
For many Seattleites, this upcoming inauguration will be one of mourning and self-reflection. In preparation for the dark day, The Stranger presents a live PEOTUS-themed taping of its Blabbermouth podcast with co-hosts Dan Savage and Eli Sanders. These award-winning, liberal-minded journalists will answer questions, offer consolidation, and seek to provide a semblance of hope and motivation to resist in the face of adversity. Town Hall, $5

Wed, Jan 18
Seattle Arts and Lectures Local Voices
It’s been unseasonably cold in Seattle this winter, so the idea of curling up in Sorrento Hotel’s Fireside Room for Seattle Art and Lectures' Local Voices readings sounds beyond inviting. The evening features the actively teaching local talents of SAL’s Writers in the Schools resident writers. They’ll take a break from enriching young minds to share their latest essays, poems, and story snippets in the glow of the fireplace flames. Sorrento Hotel, Free 

Thur, Jan 19
Campout Cinema: Singles 
For the latest installment of MoPop's Campout Cinema Series—an outdoor-style movie-going experience (floor seating for sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows) with covered comforts like drink specials and trivia—the massive Sky Church screen will host the film that helped further the fame of Seattle's '90s music scene: Singles. The grunge romantic comedy follows a group of cohabitating young Seattleites navigating love and adulthood in the company of some quirky characters played by big music names like Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. Get the most out of the evening's vibes by also checking out the museum's Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit. MoPop (formerly EMP Museum), $14 

Jan 20–22
SAM Three-Day Free Day
Pursuing a love for the arts shouldn't be pricey, which is why the Seattle Art Museum will open its doors to the public for a whole weekend—for free. Visitors can peruse all permanent collections, including a variety of new acquisitions from across the globe. The free period includes the January 21 opening of the anticipated exhibition Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series. Displayed in its entirety on the West Coast for the first time in over 20 years, the Seattle artist's 60 dynamic cubism paintings examine the epic northern migration of African Americans following World War I. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Cheap Week
Show Comments

Related Content

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 31–November 6

10/31/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: November 7–13

11/07/2016 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: November 14–20

11/14/2016 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: December 12–18

12/12/2016 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

01/12/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

11:11am By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Spokane Audience Boos Republican U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers

9:05am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Jayapal Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

01/16/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Friday LIKES and DISLIKES: Democrats Dislike Democrats

01/13/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

1:15pm By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...For Free

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe