  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

Plus, barbecue, beer, and maybe another cat cafe.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/13/2017 at 9:00am

Drunkys vqw0xy

Coming to West Seattle. Photo via the Drunky's Facebook page.

Coming Soon

Opus Co.
The former Martino's space is in very good hands: Former Trove chef de cuisine Mark Schroder is planning a neighborly house of whole animal menus.

Acadia
Oh, hey—a casual new Southern-inspired spot is coming to Wallingford.

A Cat Cafe in West Seattle?
West Seattle Blog says Emerald City Pet Rescue has big plans, and they start with coffee.

Obec Brewing Company
Eater Seattle says Ballard's latest brewery opens this summer, next to Stoup.

Closed

Charlie's on Broadway
Per Capitol Hill Seattle blog, the stalwart watering hole "posted the dreaded thank you note to the community in the window."

Ed's Kort Haus
The bar deeply entrenched on Greenwood Ave will close this Sunday, January 15, to make way for redevelopment. The PhinneyWood blog says its neighbor, the erstwhile Stumbling Goat, has at least eight months left.

Expansion Mode

Ba Bar and Rachel's Ginger Beer at U Village
Monday brought a flurry of news on new places to eat and drink post-retail. Rachel's Ginger Beer will open here this summer, along with Monica Dimas's Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches. A third Ba Bar location will follow shortly thereafter in the former home of Liam's.

Drunky's Two Shoes BBQ
The Fremont barbecue joint will roll out a White Center location in February, says the West Seattle Herald—one big enough for a stage and even the occasional pony ride.

Hogstone's Wood Oven
Per Eater Seattle, the Orcas Island destination is splitting its menus into two spaces—one for pizza, one for tasting menus.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Expansion Mode

Ba Bar Is Coming to U Village

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Rachel's Ginger Beer Expands to U Village

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Coming Soon

What's Next for the Former Martino's Space: Opus Co.

01/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ramen on Capitol Hill and Pick-Quick in SoDo

10/14/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

01/12/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 11–17

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

What's Next for the Former Martino's Space: Opus Co.

01/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

U2 Brings 'The Joshua Tree' Tour to CenturyLink Field

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Friday LIKES and DISLIKES: Democrats Dislike Democrats

9:30am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Patty Murray Vets Sessions, Capitol Hill Vets Streetcar Extension, GOP Vets Trans Rights, and You Vet Buskers

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

The Candidate Rumors Begin and Artists Take Case to City Council

01/09/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

2:00pm By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

11:00am By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe