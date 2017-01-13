This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

Coming to West Seattle. Photo via the Drunky's Facebook page.

Coming Soon

Opus Co.

The former Martino's space is in very good hands: Former Trove chef de cuisine Mark Schroder is planning a neighborly house of whole animal menus.

Acadia

Oh, hey—a casual new Southern-inspired spot is coming to Wallingford.

A Cat Cafe in West Seattle?

West Seattle Blog says Emerald City Pet Rescue has big plans, and they start with coffee.

Obec Brewing Company

Eater Seattle says Ballard's latest brewery opens this summer, next to Stoup.

Closed

Charlie's on Broadway

Per Capitol Hill Seattle blog, the stalwart watering hole "posted the dreaded thank you note to the community in the window."

Ed's Kort Haus

The bar deeply entrenched on Greenwood Ave will close this Sunday, January 15, to make way for redevelopment. The PhinneyWood blog says its neighbor, the erstwhile Stumbling Goat, has at least eight months left.

Expansion Mode

Ba Bar and Rachel's Ginger Beer at U Village

Monday brought a flurry of news on new places to eat and drink post-retail. Rachel's Ginger Beer will open here this summer, along with Monica Dimas's Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches. A third Ba Bar location will follow shortly thereafter in the former home of Liam's.

Drunky's Two Shoes BBQ

The Fremont barbecue joint will roll out a White Center location in February, says the West Seattle Herald—one big enough for a stage and even the occasional pony ride.

Hogstone's Wood Oven

Per Eater Seattle, the Orcas Island destination is splitting its menus into two spaces—one for pizza, one for tasting menus.

