SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

Spin class for the soul. Image: SoulCycle

Famous for its low-lit, full-body workouts replete with inspirational affirmations from uber passionate coaches, this New York–based indoor cycling and lifestyle brand is finally coming to the Pacific Northwest. SoulCycle, which has amassed a cult following over the past decade after its founding in 2006, opens up on January 20 in Bellevue. And it's all thanks to you.

SoulCycle receives thousands of requests a year from all over the country asking for a studio in their city and Seattle has been one of the most requested locations, says Gabby Etrog Cohen, senior vice president of brand strategy and public relations. With the active lifestyle of Washingtonians she believes the new location will be a good fit.

The new studio will be a part of the Lincoln Square Expansion at 500 Bellevue Way. The 3,500 square-foot space will include 62 stationary bikes and full men’s and women’s locker rooms. The studio will also have the SoulCycle lifestyle boutique selling its original performance wear alongside other brands such as Nike and Lululemon. Capri leggings, sports bras, men’s shorts, t-shirts, and the like can be found online and in studio, where a new collection will be introduced monthly.

One of SoulCycle's original designs; be that cycling warrior. Image: SoulCycle

“SoulCycle is fitness that is created to be joyful,” says Cohen. Every class is held in a candlelit room. The idea is to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and reconnect with yourself. You can push yourself as much or as little as you want without the intimidation factor of being around others...under florescent lights. You cycle and dance to the beat of the music with a group, aka a pack, but you can go at your own pace. The instructors, called "inspiration coaches," help give you confidence in and outside the studio. And age be damned: SoulCycle encourages people of a wide variety of ages to join the pack. The youngest rider is 12 years old and the oldest is in his mid to late '80s.

Opening day there will be five classes available: 5:30am, 6:30am, 9:30am, 5:30pm, and 6:30pm. A DJ and a photo booth will turn the workout into the best of yoga and cardio with the feeling of being at a party. It’s $20 for the first class and regular classes are $28. Get ready for 45 minutes of high energy, low impact cardio.