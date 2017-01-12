The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

Finding Neverland attempts to charm audiences of all-ages with the story behind the creation of Peter Pan. Image: Photo Courtesy Carol Rosegg

Theater

Thru Jan 15

Finding Neverland

“All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust.” The Broadway musical Finding Neverland follows Peter Pan playwright J. M. Barrie as he finds inspiration for his childhood classic after meeting a widow and her four sons. The real world drama and Barrie’s fantasy realm of flying children and the dastardly Captain Hook merge for a family-oriented theatrical spectacle. Catch the imaginative action during Finding Neverland’s first national tour. Paramount Theatre, $35–$105

Thru Jan 29

Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie built the template for the American protest song. With “This Machine Kills Fascists” scrawled across his guitar, the folk singer-songwriter blended rebellion and sincerity in songs like “This Land Is Your Land” and odes to the plight of Dust Bowl workers. Seattle Rep shares his homespun legacy via the musical Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $17–$77

Jan 12–15

By Heart

American literary critic George Steiner said, “Once 10 people know a poem by heart, there’s nothing the KGB, the CIA, or the Gestapo can do about it. It will survive.” Based on this idea Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues’s By Heart asks 10 audience members to memorize a Shakespearian sonnet in real time as an act of resistance against fascism. All the while, Rodrigues helps them along with historic literary guidance from Ray Bradbury, poet Boris Pasternak, and more. On the Boards, $25

Jan 13–30

Every Five Minutes

Can a fractured mind ever mend? Washington Ensemble Theatre’s production of Scottish playwright Linda McLean’s Every Five Minutes centers on Mo, a man who returns to his wife and friends after 13 years of imprisonment and torture. The audience gets a disorienting glimpse at the horrors inside his mind, which jump between reality and nightmares in this surreal, nonlinear look at PTSD. 12th Avenue Arts, $25–$35

Classical & More

Jan 14–28

La traviata

Seattle Opera brought in a heavy hitter for its latest rendition of La traviata. German director Peter Konwitschny earned a five-star rating from The Telegraph when he brought his modernized vision of Verdi’s masterwork to London. Now that sophisticated and streamlined version of the opera, which follows courtesan Violetta Valéry as she gives up her high-society life in the hope of true love only to find shame and tragedy, comes to Seattle. McCaw Hall, $49–$292

The Sporting Life

Fri, Jan 13

DEFY1 Legacy

The newly formed DEFY Wrestling promotion invades Washington Hall for its first indie pro wrestling show. The night's card features some of the country's top wrestling talent, including a headlining showdown between former WWE superstar Cody Rhones (two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes) and Tacoma-born Shane "Swerve" Strickland (who also wrestles as Killshot on Lucha Underground). It should be a night of non-stop high flying and hard-hitting action in the squared circle. Washington Hall, $30–$50



Sat, Jan 14

Rat City Rollergirls: Season Opening Bout

The badass women of Rat City Rollergirls dish out body blows and high-energy entertainment every time they hit the track. The fast-paced action of spinning wheels and flying elbows returns to the Rat’s Nest in Shoreline for the start of the 2017 campaign. Rat City Rollergirls’ seasoning opening bout pits the Sockit Wenches against Throttle Rockets, while the Derby Liberation Front battles Grave Danger. The Rat's Nest, $20

Concerts

Thur, Jan 12

Gazebos and Summer Cannibals

Shannon Perry (Gazebos) and Jessica Boudreaux (Summer Cannibals) each offer a different approach to being a badass frontwoman. Gazebos showcase its knack for crafting punky weirdo trip-pop on its dizzying Hardly Art debut record, Die Alone. In a live setting, Perry’s colorful and eye-popping stage intensity, siren singing, jet black humor, and modern Seattle angst steal the show. Meanwhile, Portland’s Boudreaux and Summer Cannibals favor a shred-your-face-off with a sneer style of driving hard rock that swats aside the male gaze with the finger-waving ferocity of a Dikembe Mutombo blocked shot. Catch both bands tear up Chop Suey with opening support from Boyfiends. Chop Suey, $12



Jan 12–15

Judy Collins

More than 50 albums into her career, there’s still touching warmth in the voice of “Judy Blue Eyes.” The Seattle native always displayed a world-class knack for interpreting songs, from her early days singing folk protest anthems (which laid the groundwork for her prominent role as a social activist) to tunes written by Joni Mitchell (“Both Sides, Now”), Stephen Sondheim (“Send in the Clowns”), Leonard Cohen, and more. Collins visits Jazz Alley with singersongwriter Ari Hest in support of their collaborative 2016 album, Silver Skies Blue. Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, $55

Fri, Jan 13

Smokey Robinson

While other Motown stars may have shined a little brighter, Smokey Robinson was more essential to the legendary music label’s success than any other performer. As the writer, producer, and frontman of Motown originals the Miracles, he notched 26 Top 40 hits, scored four Top 10 solo singles, and eventually transitioned into a role as the label’s VP. Needless to say, the repertoire of songs at his disposal can easily fill a concert without any lulls. Emerald Queen Casino, $70–$160

Special Events

Sun, Jan 15

MLK Expansions Unity Party

The Northwest African American Museum comes together with KEXP to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s profound legacy by uplifting African American artistic expression in numerous forms. For the 17th annual MLK Unity Party, the NAAM offers entertainment courtesy of KEXP DJs Riz, Kid Hops, Masa, Alex, and Sharlese and sustenance via food trucks. A ticket to the party includes access to the museum to view current exhibitions including Dance Theatre of Harlem: 40 years of Firsts, Black Bodies in Propaganda: The Art of War Poster, and a youth-curated exhibit, Artist Studio: Drawing Attention Outside the Lines. Get an early start on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the event’s mix impactful history and powerful modern unity. Northwest African American Museum, $10

Comedy

Jan 12–Feb 10

Britain’s Baking Challenge

What’s the only thing that sounds riskier than making up comedy on the fly in front of people? Improvising wildly in the kitchen. Jet City Improv ignores common sense and combines the two for Britain’s Baking Challenge, an improvised comedy cooking show inspired by the PBS hit, The Great British Baking Show. The performers develop characters for the fake cooking contest on the spot and then must dish out laughs while attempting to also successfully make baked goods. Jet City Improv, $10–$15

Sat, Jan 14

Kathy Griffin

After publishing Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins last fall, she’ll bump into Seattle this month—and find a way to make us laugh and feel insecure at the same time. Moore Theatre, $40–$75

Books & Talks

Jan 14–20

David Sedaris

There’s a strong case to be made that David Sedaris might be America’s premiere literary humorist, so anytime he comes to town, it’s an event worth checking out. That said, his stint at Washington Hall will be something extra special. Whenever Sedaris is ready to finish his latest book, he takes the manuscript on the road to a city or two to workshop the writing and hone it into a final draft. This time he’s selected Seattle as the city to fine-tune his new tome, Theft By Finding. See the master at work, get an insider’s taste of his next book, and indulge what’s sure to be an amusing post-reading Q&A. Washington Hall, Sold out

Film

Thur, Jan 12

Pause and Draw: Spice World

Do you really, really, really wanna zigazig draw? Central Cinema is here to help. Tacocat’s Emily Nokes and Lelah Maupin host a Pause and Draw screening of the Spice Girls’ 90s musical comedy Spice World (basically the group’s glittery version of A Hard Day’s Night). At points throughout the movie, the film will be paused to allow the audience to create their own artistic representation of the frozen frame (some art supplies will be on hand, but bringing your own is encouraged). The night takes the pop group’s polite request to “Stop right now / Thank you very much” very literally. Central Cinema, Sold out