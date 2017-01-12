6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

See? Look at those open tables at Long. Image: Facebook

Okay…we should say, “you may not need ‘em.” Because there are nights. But generally speaking, here are six spots whose size, location, no-reservation policy, and/or casual vibe translates much of the time to an open table with your name on it.

Mount Baker Ridge features a lineup of nicely differentiated burgers—Vietnamese, jerk chicken, and a fine falafel version among them—but we’re partial to the bacon bleu, with fries. Milkshake or cocktail? Tough choice—till you see the infused shakes, lit with bourbon or rum. Psst: Heyday’s family appeal tends to empty the place out on the early side. heydayseattle.com

Tamarind Tree’s downtown sister offers a long menu of freshly conceived Vietnamese plates—salads are to die for—and you can pretty much score a spontaneous weeknight table. Weekends are trickier, but staffers suggest a call before you come can work wonders in lieu of a reservation. longprovincial.com

Renee Erickson’s Capitol Hill knockoff of her own perpetually slammed masterpiece, the Ballard oyster bar Walrus and the Carpenter, delivers much the same spirit (and many of the same oysters) as that joint—without the perpetually slammed part. The complication? It’s sometimes slammed. Which makes it the Renee Erickson oyster bar that’s worth a shot when you don’t have an hour just for waiting. barmelusine.com

Yes, there can be a wait at the exhilarating Asian street-food drop-in in Fremont, where reservations are not accepted for parties of six or fewer. The good news is, tables tend to turn quickly. The great news? You can wait in the adjoining Quoin, one of Seattle’s great cocktail bars (which serves Revel’s whole menu). Go early. revelseattle.com

It’s a solid French bistro food in a very pretty Ballard room—and its relatively large size (with more seating come patio weather) enhances your shot without a reservation. If you do wait, it’ll almost always be shorter than you’d have virtually anywhere else on teeming Ballard Ave. bastilleseattle.com

For reliably laudable versions of Americanized Chinese and Korean stalwarts—red chili chicken, kimchi fried rice—this sleek Chinatown fave has your back. And, almost always, a table. redlanternseattle.com

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!