  1. Blogs
  2. Shop Talk

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

Bobbie Yanoupeth and Michael Sing aim to open shop come this spring—when love is in the air, naturally.

By Rosin Saez 1/11/2017 at 10:30am

Bahtoh hivpr1

Michael Sing (left) and Bobbie Yanoupeth (right) pose in front of their hair and floral bridal shop to be. Photo: Bahtoh Facebook

After living on opposite ends of the country for 10 years, co-owners Bobbie Yanoupeth and Michael Sing are back in Seattle and opening their hair salon-meets-floral bridal boutique: Bahtoha Laotian word that roughly translates to “wow.”

“If a girl’s stepping out and she looks amazing, [you say] bahtoh, girl,” says Yanoupeth, who’s bringing a bit of his Laotian culture to the new shop slated to open at 672 South Jackson St in the International District come springtime.

Both Yanoupeth and Sing met here in Seattle, but the longtime friends moved to New York City and San Francisco, respectively. Moonlighting as a hairstylist in New York City, Yanoupeth became entrenched in the bridal scene and eventually worked with MAC to shoot an AIDS awareness campaign with Lady Gaga, styling about 40 different mannequin heads on Gaga’s dress. Yup, that sounds about right. “It was the weirdest and coolest thing I had to do.”

Meanwhile on the West Coast, Sing was managing a medical facility in addition to floral gigs on the side. He was born and raised in Seattle, and studied opera at the University of Washington—perhaps where he developed his self-described penchant for “more classic, glamorous, over-the-top, but edited” floral arrangements. 

Bahtoh floral wall qzgf2q

Pink neon amongst pink roses at Bahtoh. Photo via Bahtoh Facebook 

A year and a half ago after successfully collaborating on a friend’s wedding among other projects, the local duo decided to dive into business together. “We kind of just dropped everything. We realized that we really understand each other’s aesthetic; our work became more magical, a little whimsical,” says Yanoupeth.

That whimsy comes in the form of an 850 square-foot boutique with lavender-hued walls, wherein Sing and Yanoupeth have a welcoming botanical oasis of a waiting room, or rather living room, plus the floral shop, and retail space highlighting wares from local makers. The salon area will be nestled behind partitions.

“High-end salons can feel rigid,” explains Yanoupeth, “We want you to feel like you're with family—laugh, giggle, cry; just have a connection with us."

The shop will be closed on Mondays, but not necessarily creatively quiet: They plan to open their shop to artists for gallery nights and local chefs to host pop-up dinners. Can’t wait until spring? You can meet the hair and floral duo at Badwill Market’s February popup, or contact them for consultations now.

Oh, and opening dates tend to change at the last minute, so stay tuned to Bahtoh’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Filed under
Bahtoh, Openings
Show Comments

Related Content

Slideshow

First Look: Bell and Whete Opens in Belltown

07/14/2014

Slideshow

First Look: Pizzeria Gabbiano Opens in Pioneer Square

08/10/2014

Slideshow

First Look: 99 Park Opens in Bellevue

08/11/2014

Comedy News

Parlor Live Brings a New Comedy Venue to Downtown Seattle

06/11/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 11–17

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

What's Next for the Former Martino's Space: Opus Co.

01/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Ba Bar Is Coming to U Village

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Transition Times

Oy—2 More Restaurant Closures

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Rachel's Ginger Beer Expands to U Village

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, The End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

U2 Brings the Joshua Tree Tour to CenturyLink Field

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 5–8

01/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Patty Murray Vets Sessions, Capitol Hill Vets Streetcar Extension, GOP Vets Trans Rights, and You Vet Buskers

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

The Candidate Rumors Begin and Artists Take Case to City Council

01/09/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

A Belated 2016 Year in Review

01/06/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

County Council Will Pick New Eastside Seattle State Senator (and Likely House Member as Well) Today

01/05/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe