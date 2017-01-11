Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 11–17

  1. Blogs
The week in which: a Jewish deli pops up in Stoup Brewing, we eat birthday cookies for Volunteer Park Cafe's 10th anniversary, and Ray's Boathouse hosts a shellfish feast.

By Rosin Saez 1/11/2017 at 9:00am

Heartwood provisions wagyu braised oxtail itvtpg

Heartwood Provisions is playing nothing but the culinary hits, including this Wagyu braised oxtail. 

Image: Suzi Pratt

Wed, Jan 11
Celebrate a Decade at Volunteer Park Cafe
Blended into its residential surroundings, Ericka Burke’s North Capitol Hill restaurant turns 10 this week, which clearly means champagne toasts and baked goods aplenty. Stop by for special birthday cookies throughout the day, and come dinnertime meals with end with gratis slices of birthday cake and glasses of bubbly for just $1.

Mon, Jan 16
M.O.T. Delicatessen Popup at Stoup Brewing
Jonny Silverberg—owner of Napkin Friends food truck of latke press sandwich fame—has a Jewish deli in the works, and it’s popping up in Ballard. M.O.T. Delicatessen, like Napkin Friends, upholds Jewish culinary tradition without being stuck in it, and you can find out what exactly that means from 5:30 to 8 at Stoup Brewing. There will be housemade, hand carved corned beef, pastrami, and turkey, plus classic deli sides like potato salad, slaw, ‘kraut, matzo ball soup, babka, rugelach, and more. Tickets to this buffet is $20 per person.

Jan 17 thru Feb 8
Heartwood Provisions First Anniversary
Like many first birthdays, you go big. And Downtown’s Heartwood Provisions is doing just that. In celebration of turning one on February 8, the restaurant will have a special, three-course  anniversary menu full of favorites, among them: yellowtail crudo with grapefruit, avocado, and horseradish, Wagyu braised oxtail, smoked caramel panna cotta, and more. Dinner is $60 per person.

Thru Jan 22
Shellfest at Ray’s Boathouse and Cafe
At the edge of Ballard on Shilshole Bay, a wintry seafood feast is going down. Dig into steamed Manila clams with pork belly, Dungeness crab bisque with sweet corn, panko-crusted Washington razor clams served with saffron-shallot jam, and more shellfish-ed goodness; prices start at $6. Pro-tip: Make your reservations soon.  

Ticket Alert: Sourdough 101 Baking Class at Sea Wolf Bakery
Brothers Jesse and Kit Schumann opened up their Fremont bakery last August, and as promised, they’re holding baking classes at their bright and airy space for the gluten curious. On January 29, learn the ins and outs, dos and don’ts, of sourdough bread baking from fermented starter to finish. Leave class with your own sourdough starter, Sea Wolf Bakery recipe, a wicker proofing basket, and tea towel. Register for the class, which is $80, and find more details at the Book Larder event page.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play! 

Stoup Brewing

Brewery Multiple Locations

Heartwood Provisions

$$$ American/New American 1103 First Ave

Food and cocktails get equal billing at this handsome downtown spot (most recently McCormick and Schmick's), and the staff is eager to show them off via pair...

Editor’s Pick

Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace

$$ American/New American 1501 17th Ave E

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hil...

