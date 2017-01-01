  1. Health & Wellness
  2. Top Dentists

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

Four stories that offer a peek into the surprisingly exciting world of teeth.

By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon 1/1/2017 at 3:00pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Untitled 1 ykraeg

Down to the Wire

For Wisanu Charoenkul, house calls are not things of the past. The Redmond orthodontist will go just about anywhere to tame unruly wires on patients’ braces —whether that’s the parking lot at a little league game or the bathroom at a local bowling alley. Or, as it happened several years ago, a family room floor. While wrestling with a sibling, a 10-year-old patient managed to hook the braces on his front teeth to the carpet. “The glue that secures braces is designed to let go of your tooth,” Charoenkul says. But the boy was too afraid to yank himself free, so there he remained with his face planted on the ground. Cue Dr. Charoenkul and a mini pair of Leatherman pliers. A few tugs on the boy’s lips and some “awkward shimmying” had him freed of the most unlikely wrestling knockout move. —Cassandra Calderon

Untitled 1 fayesc

A Wager Gone Wrong

Wisconsin native Libbi Finnessy’s Bellevue dental office is a stage for the bitter rivalry between the Seahawks and her beloved Packers. Patients might arrive for cleanings sporting green-and-blue jerseys, but she makes sure they leave with Packers toothbrushes. One time before a big game, Finnessy bet a patient that if the Packers were victorious, she would earn a spin in his Aston Martin V12 Vantage—a bet that she won. But Finnessy was unfamiliar with the V12’s sensitive clutch (a Toyota pickup girl herself) and promptly backed the classic 007 luxury car into a pillar. So dentist and patient struck a new deal: free dental visits to repay the cost of the damage. “If only he had rotten teeth,” Finnessy muses, because she may be reimbursing her patient with free services for the rest of his life; he happens to be an exceptional flosser. —Jane Kidder

Untitled 1 pksx4b

An Unbearable Toothache

In 2013 father and son Drs. Edmund and Steven Kwan performed a root canal—a routine procedure for the endodontists except for one fact: Their patient, Boris, was a 900-pound polar bear. As volunteer dentists at Point Defiance Zoo, the Kwans were called in after the 27-year-old carnivore, rescued from a Mexican circus in 2002, broke his massive canine tooth from the normal wear and advanced age. “They don’t have any of the decay from too much soda pop that we humans do,” Steven says. Boris slept while the team attempted to access the tooth from the front, but their instruments were not large enough for a tooth three times the size of a human’s. The Kwans needed to swap out the small microbrush for other tools. Even with the unusual circumstances the endodontists were able to save Boris’s tooth, and left the zoo smelling only a little like fish. —Amanda Raschkow

Untitled 1 cbuayh

Young Nala Meets David the Dragon

The lobby of Dr. Purva Merchant and Dr. Kristi Linsenmayer’s Interbay dental practice is stocked with a menagerie of stuffed animals just in case children need help quelling preoperation jitters. This past March a seven-year-old came in with a tooth problem and needed it addressed fast; she would be playing the role of Young Nala that evening in a traveling production The Lion King. Performing all over the country in front of large crowds was one thing, but a dentist prodding around in her mouth made the young actress nervous. That is, until she befriended Danny the Dragon, whose big teeth she happily brushed while Dr. Purva tended to other patients. She made it to the Paramount Theatre in time and pain free, where she put on her makeup, had her hair styled into ear-shaped curls, and sang the opening number with a cast made up of a livelier kind of fake animals. —Jack Russillo

Filed under
Top Dentists 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

Tales of the Tooth

Adventures in Dentistry

01/05/2015 By Kristen Farnam, Darren Davis, and Rosin Saez

Article

2010 Top Dentists

01/25/2010

Article

Top Dentists 2011

01/14/2011

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

It’s January. Can We Talk About Seattle’s Weirdest Emerging Restaurant Trend?

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Street Food

Fire and Scrape Brings Raclette to the Fremont Sunday Market

01/04/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 4–10

01/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Josh Henderson's Noroeste Will Become Kiki Ramen

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Noodlecraft

Mike Easton Closes Il Corvo Pasta Studio

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Pink Door Closed for "Magical" Remodel

01/03/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 5–8

12:11pm By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Why Are We Yelling?

01/04/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: January

01/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Top 10 Albums of 2016

12/31/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Met Recap: Seattle Arts and Entertainment in 2016

12/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

County Council Will Pick New Eastside Seattle State Senator (and Likely House Member as Well) Today

9:08am By Josh Feit

Transportation

SDOT's Numbers Don't Capture Major Transit Increase

01/04/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Tim Eyman's Conspiracy Theories

01/04/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

State Supreme Court Issues Year-End Win for Tenants, SDOT Notes Year-End Loss for Driving Alone

01/03/2017 By Josh Feit

Guest Opinion

State Senate's Only Woman of Color Sets Big Agenda for Her Freshman Year

12/30/2016 By Rebecca Saldaña

Guest Opinion

Seattle Voters Send Unflappable Advocate for People Experiencing Homelessness to Olympia in 2017

12/30/2016 By Nicole Macri

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe