  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Year in Review

At Least We Had Poke

This year was rough. But here's to the humble Hawaiian comfort food that swept Seattle in 2016.

By Rosin Saez 12/30/2016 at 11:30am

Dsc 1952 iuecwy

Go to GoPoke for this trio of fish: salmon, tuna, and tako poke.

Image: Rosin Saez

Poke has been deemed the craze of 2016, and rightfully so, but when my mind strays to this raw fish salad, memories of my grandfather aren't far behind. Him, just back from Foodland, a grocery chain throughout the Hawaiian islands, with the necessities: Diamond Bakery soda crackers, guava jelly, milk, a couple jugs of from-concentrate Tampico juice, and a deli container of shoyu poke, a favorite of his. Me, five years old and digging in: cubed chunks of ahi tuna, shiny with sesame oil, marinated in shoyu soy sauce, and mixed with slice sweet onion, Hawaiian sea salt, and veins of crunchy ogo seaweed clinging to everything.

Poke, fundamental to just about any Hawaiian gathering, has crept steadily into the West Coast’s culinary consciousness for years. It’s long been a fixture here in Seattle, which is perfectly unsurprising. Kamala Saxton serves three versions of it at her Columbia City restaurant Super Six; she points to Seattle's close proximity to Hawaii coupled with the city's appreciation for Asian cuisine and native Hawaiian culture, “making poke an easy transition onto menus, food trucks, even in Costco.” Indeed some Costco branches, Metropolitan Markets, and, of course, Uwajimaya supermarkets have designated poke bars. Poke makes appearances in fancier venues like AQUA by El Gaucho and Goldfinch Tavern in the Four Seasons, and in diner-esque Hawaiian haunts like Kona Kitchen and Kauai Family Restaurant. The chirashi bowl—available in countless sushi bars—is a close cousin, too.

But as of this past year, poke's seriously everywhere—at least seven poke bars opened in Seattle in 2016 alone and it shows up everywhere from burritos to nachos. It's sold by the pound deep in the heart of the city's historically African American neighborhood at the brand new Seattle Fish Guys Market, where they whip up seven iterations daily. It even lurks 35 floors above the street as a small plate at the Smith Tower's born-again prohibition-styled bar.

Sure, Seattle has a seemingly undying love for seafood, and a comfort level with raw preparations. But to push its reach further still, poke's also holding hands with two other nationwide trends: fast-casual dining and the bowl-ification of, well, everything.

We love shit in bowls. There's no exact formula to what, exactly, constitutes a bowl but typically it's a hearty combination of grains, fresh greens or herbs, and lean protein, all conveniently delivered in one vessel. Doubling down on trendiness the bowl's contents may be paleo adjacent, gluten free, or at the very least somewhat healthy. And damn if it's not incredibly photogenic. Poke is like the Lisa Frank of bowls: an Instagram-worthy rainbow of colors from pink salmon, verdant layers of lettuce and seaweed salad, and bright-orange fish roe.

Unlike its raw fish sibling, sushi, most of Seattle’s poke shops are pretty fast casual. Sam Choy and Max Heigh's Poke to the Max food truck mobilized poke, bringing it to the lunch-going masses in 2013, and now has a brick-and-mortar sibling in Rainier Valley. There’s Pokeworks downtown and Wanderfish Poke, now open on Broadway Avenue, where you can design your own sustainable dish at the counter. On First Hill, Coffee Tree Cafe and Poke unites two Seattle darlings under one roof. But in Wallingford, in perhaps the most unlikely of places—a former erotic bakery and current convenience store—is a counter dedicated to poke bowls.

John Chung, who co-owns 45th Stop N Shop and Poke Bar, is from the Bay Area. Poke may hail from Hawaii, but he notes that California, with its predilection for fresh foods, helped usher in sushi burritos and poke bowls. LA made sure to put avocado on it too. Chung's setup however has Hawaiian style all over it: Reminiscent of small, roadside general stores in the islands, he sells poke bowls alongside aspirin, travel-sized condoms, and rolls of toilet paper. What's perhaps an oddity here, is exactly the kind of place my grandfather sent me to bring home lunch...as well as a pack of cigs.

But I happened upon the Seattle poke that most invoked my summertime visits to my grandfather in Hawaii in a corner shop in Chinatown–International District.

For brothers and co-owners of GoPoke Trinh and Bayley Le, Hawaii was once home, where the family business meant selling fresh tuna door to door. Eventually they moved to the mainland and found careers decidedly outside of the fishing industry, yet thousands of miles from the islands and many years later the Les have fully circled back to selling seafood. In GoPoke’s white-tiled corner space on Sixth and Maynard, buffet trays of different poke line the bar. Being my greedy self, I order the poke bowl with everything: ahi tuna, salmon, and tako all rest on white rice and get cozy with edamame, seaweed, pickled ginger, and beads of roe. It tasted like home. Perhaps it's the fact that they marinate fresh fish for at least two hours, a must for legit poke—I don't have much love for tuna with dressing on top masquerading as poke.

Beyond flavor, it felt like home. I was met with the warmest welcome, also famously known as “aloha,” meanwhile I bobbed along to J Boog's reggae tones playing overhead. I don't know if my grandpa would have agreed, but for me it’s an approximation of those summers and trips to Foodland or Tamura's Market. He would have, however, been all about Dole pineapple whip soft serve dusted with li hing mui, a pleasantly sweet and sour dried plum powder, another favorite.

Poke was undoubtedly Seattle’s most prominent food trend of 2016, a tumultuous year that was also full of uncertainty and change. Whatever 2017 brings—more things in bowls or hopefully a marked surge in Filipino food—at least Seattle is now fortified with copious amounts of the comfort food of my childhood.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!


 

 

 

Filed under
Trends, Poke
Show Comments
In this Article

Super Six

$$ Pan Asian 3714 S Hudson

At first glance, the former auto-body shop with the raw-timbered, barrel-vaulted ceilings telegraphs old-school Americana—diner counter with barstools, TVs w...

Related Content

Opening Dispatch

The Thoroughly American Story of the International District's New Poke Shop

11/18/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Hidden Seattle

Seattle's Best Food & Drink That You Probably Don't Know About

11/16/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Sam Choy's Poke to the Max Goes Brick and Mortar in Hillman City

05/09/2016 By Emma Engelfried

Raising the Bar

Smith Tower’s Speakeasy-Inspired Bar Opens Today

08/25/2016 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Year in Review

At Least We Had Poke

11:30am By Rosin Saez

Taco Dispatch

Rancho Bravo Opens Next Week in the University District

10:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

My Favorite Restaurant Dishes of 2016

12/29/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Food & Drink Events

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 28–January 3

12/28/2016 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

Weekly Wine Pick: Wondrous I.Q. Red Wine Columbia Valley 2013

12/27/2016 By Sean P. Sullivan

Opening Dispatch

Bruce Naftaly's Marmite Is Softly Open in Chophouse Row

12/27/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Year in Review

Met Recap: Seattle Arts and Entertainment in 2016

12/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 29–January 1

12/29/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Sound

Top 10 Seattle Albums of 2016

12/28/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Why the Washington Huskies Can Upset Alabama in the College Football Playoff

12/27/2016 By Jack Russillo

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: December 26–January 1

12/26/2016 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

12/22/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Guest Opinion

State Senate's Only Woman of Color Sets Big Agenda for Her Freshman Year

4:54pm By Rebecca Saldaña

Guest Opinion

Seattle Voters Send Unflappable Advocate for People Experiencing Homelessness to Olympia in 2017

2:21pm By Nicole Macri

Guest Opinion

Seattle's Newest U.S. Rep Calls for a Progressive Populism

8:40am By Pramila Jayapal

Guest Opinion

City Council Member Says Seattle Needs to Play Offense in Trump Era Too

12/29/2016 By Lisa Herbold

Guest Opinion

County Council Transit Leader Balducci Wants Trail Oriented Development in 2017

12/29/2016 By Claudia Balducci

Morning Fizz

Sound Transit's Assumption About Suburban Parking Didn't Pan Out. Now They Should Save $200 Million.

12/28/2016 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388