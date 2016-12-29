  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 29–January 1

Seattle Symphony goes Motown for New Year's Eve, Jake Johannsen brings the laughs to Tacoma, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings belated Christmas rock to KeyArena.

By Seattle Met Staff 12/29/2016 at 8:00am

20160723 amberzbitnoffphotography chbp2016 thunderpussy 0875 1920web u8hb2x

Thunderpussy rings in the new year with two nights of sultry rock at Neumos.

Image: Amber Zbitnoff

Concerts

Fri & Sat, Dec 30 & 31
Thunderpussy
Seattle’s Thunderpussy has cultivated a reputation for putting on unapologetically racy rock concerts—which isn’t terribly difficult when singer Molly Sides writhes around the stage to bluesy rock riffs. It’s pretty crazy how big of a local fan base the group has built up in the past few years based solely on the strength of its live element (we’re still waiting for a Thunderpussy record...). The female rock quartet combines Sides’ sultry vocals, Whitney Petty’s dynamic guitar licks, and a percussive knock-out courtesy of bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy. Experience the high kicks and bawdy tunes for yourself when Thunderpussy stops in for two nights at Neumos, including what’s sure to be a wild New Year’s Eve party. Neumos, $17

Sat, Dec 31
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
For the Christmas music devotees who need one last fix before putting the season to bed, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is here to help. The shred rocking group’s instrumental attack on holiday classics can sometimes be a little much, but if you’re the type that goes to Christmas concerts after Christmas, a little cheesiness probably won’t turn you away. So headbang and raise those devil horns for music celebrating baby Jesus. KeyArena, $55–$505

Sun, Jan 1
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
To be honest, we’re not sure how David Lowery keeps from being constantly exhausted. The founder and frontman of adored alt-rock groups Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven has made a habit of touring with both of his bands at the same time. Regardless of whatever magic stamina elixir the 56-year-old Lowery has clearly been ingesting, it’s hard to find a more solid night of guitar rock music when his double bill does make a stop in town. The Crocodile, $25

Comedy

Dec 29–31
Jake Johannsen
For a few decades, getting to perform standup on the Late Show with David Letterman was the plum gig that comedians worked towards booking. Jake Johannsen managed to get on Letterman once... and then 45 more times after that initial visit. The veteran joke-teller brings his TV-seasoned humor to Tacoma to close out 2016 with some much needed laughs. Tacoma Comedy Club, $15–$50

Classical & More

Thru Dec 29
The Four Seasons
Italian baroque meets Argentinian tango when the Seattle Symphony examines alternate takes on seasonal sounds. Vivaldi’s classic Four Seasons was a monumental achievement in program music when composed in the 1720s, and Argentinian composer Astor Piazzola took the template and adapted it to reflect the changes in his home land (and South American dance rhythms) with The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Under the direction of Pablo Rus Broseta, the Symphony plays both works, but Piazzola’s piece gets some extra pizzazz thanks to live accompaniment by tango dancers Patricio Touceda and Eva Lucero. Benaroya Hall, $41–$120

Sat, Jan 31
New Year’s Eve Classical Soul of Motown
The Seattle Symphony might not scream, “Motown,” but when the Broadway vocal powers of Capathia Jenkins and Darius de Haas get added into the mix, everything snaps into focus. Ring in 2017 with cham - pagne and orchestral versions of classic hits from Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, and more. Benaroya Hall, $56–$167

Visual Art

Thru May 7
Al Farrow: Divine Ammunition
In a world divided by religious differences, Al Farrow possesses an artistic arsenal capable of piercing our collective conscience. In Divine Ammunition, the sculptor turns bullets and guns into stunning and intricate models of synagogues, mausoleums, cathedrals, and bombed mosques. These miniature places of worship (which showed during this year’s Seattle Art Fair) offer a harrowing and stark look at the violence of valuing tribalism over empathy. Bellevue Arts Museum, $12

Film

Thru Dec 29
The Princess Bride Quote Along
Between “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die” and anything Andre the Giant says as Fezzik, The Princess Bride has become one of the most quotable classics in film history. SIFF knows how inconceivable it is to watch the fantasy adventure and not blurt out lines as Westley attempts to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup, so they’re hosting a week of screenings where it’s okay to yell them at the screen. SIFF Film Center, $15

Sat, Dec 31
Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the New Year the right way with a sing-along screening of Baz Luhrmann’s modern cabaret classic, Moulin Rouge!. Set in Paris in 1900, the Oscar-winning jukebox musical extravaganza tells the tale of Christian (Ewan McGregor), who falls for Satine (Nicole Kidman), star of the Moulin Rouge night club. For this special screening, SIFF offers up sparkling wine to help celebrate of can-caning, love, and dramatic countdowns. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15

The Sporting Life

Sat, Dec 31
College Football Playoff: Washington Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Football fans outside the Pacific Northwest have been doubting the Washington Huskies all season long. Now, it’s UW’s chance to prove them wrong. The Huskies head to the Peach Bowl for a showdown with undefeated and top-ranked Alabama, a program that’s won four of the past seven national championships. Few give Washington a chance, but with the country’s best turnover margin, a stellar defense, and Jake Browning’s efficient offense, these underdogs won’t go down without a fight. Televised on ESPN

