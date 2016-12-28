Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 28–January 3

French meets barbecue in this tartiflette gratin with brisket. Photo via Uncle Mike's BBQ Facebook

Dec 28 thru 30

Rambunctious Popup

While the OG Uncle Mike’s BBQ shuttered in June, just two months later Xavier Natallanni took over his literal uncle Mike’s barbecue joint and moved it up to Northgate. Now a bit more settled into its new digs, Chefs Xavier and Marie Natallanni are switching things up with a Rambunctious pop-up series. Every other week the usual menu of smoky, barbecued meats will give way to “fine dining global barbecue and French dishes.” There will also be cider, wine, and beer pairings. Do you need reservations for this? Yes. Yes, you do.

Fri, Dec 29

Champagne and French Fashion at the Seattle Art Museum

The Yves Saint Laurent exhibit ends in just under two weeks, so take in decades of design from the French fashion house and the man behind it with champagne in hand. J Wines will be doing a champagne tasting from 6 to 9 to further French-ify the evening.

Westward, during warmer climes. Image: Olivia Brent

Sat, Dec 31

Polar Bear Plunge and Barbecue at Westward

Let’s be real: 2016 was kind of a garbage fire. Wash it away on New Year’s Eve via this chilly plunge into Lake Union. Westward is throwing a first annual polar bear plunge with a barbecue to follow; high risk, high reward in the form of hot drinks and hot links. There will be: hot tub boats (!), ice shot luge, heated tents, music, barbecue on the deck, and the Huskies beating ‘Bama on screen inside. Bring swimming attire, a change of clothes, and a brave face. Be there by noon; dips start at 1.

Sat, Dec 31

New Year’s Eve

If you’re still scrambling for ways to ring in the new year (and drink for every time 2016 made you cry), perhaps a nice meal will do. See Nosh Pit's abbreviated guide to New Year’s Eve Dinner in Seattle.

Mon, Jan 2

Lunch Launch at Young American Ale House

Starting this week Maria Hines’s newly opened gastropub, which embodies the same organic standards as Hines’s other restaurants, launches lunch. Look for Taylor Shellfish Northwest chowder made with Rainier beer and bacon, baked mac-and-cheese with truffle oil, mushroom, and brussel sprout, bourbon caramel creme brulee for dessert, plus more. Check it out Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 2.

