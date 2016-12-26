Cheap Week: December 26–January 1

War and religion intersect in the disarming sculptures of Al Farrow's Divine Ammunition at Bellevue Arts Museum. Al Farrow, Bombed Mosque, 2010, guns, gun parts, bullets, and steel, 40 x 56 x 34.25 in. Image: Photo Courtesy Catharine Clark Gallery

Thru May 7

Al Farrow: Divine Ammunition

In a world divided by religious differences, Al Farrow possesses an artistic arsenal capable of piercing our collective conscience. In Divine Ammunition, the sculptor turns bullets and guns into stunning and intricate models of synagogues, mausoleums, cathedrals, and bombed mosques. These miniature places of worship (which showed during this year’s Seattle Art Fair) offer a harrowing and stark look at the violence of valuing tribalism over empathy. Bellevue Arts Museum, $12

Thru Dec 30

Smash Putt

With imaginative holes designed by industrial artists and plenty of booze, Smash Putt is mini golf for adults. It’s great for groups of friends looking to enjoy a nice night of creative appreciation and mild competition out on the town. Check out the 21+ popup putt putt golf extravaganza as it hits downtown Seattle for the first time. 1122 Post Ave, $10–$25

Dec 26–29

The Princess Bride Quote Along

Between "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die" and anything Andre the Giant says as Fezzik, The Princess Bride has become one of the most quotable classics in film history. SIFF knows how inconceivable it is to watch the fantasy adventure and not blurt out lines as Westley attempts to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup, so they're hosting a week of screenings where it's okay to yell them at the screen. SIFF Film Center, $15

Fri & Sat, Dec 30 & 31

Thunderpussy

Seattle's Thunderpussy has cultivated a reputation for putting on unapologetically racy rock concerts—which isn't terribly difficult when singer Molly Sides writhes around the stage to bluesy rock riffs. It's pretty crazy how big of a local fan base the group has built up in the past few years based solely on the strength of its live element (we're still waiting for a Thunderpussy record...). The female rock quartet combines Sides’ sultry vocals, Whitney Petty’s dynamic guitar licks, and a percussive knock-out courtesy of bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy. Experience the high kicks and bawdy tunes for yourself when Thunderpussy stops in for two nights at Neumos, including what's sure to be a wild New Year's Eve party. Neumos, $17

Sat, Dec 31

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the New Year the right way with a sing-along screening of Baz Luhrmann's modern cabaret classic, Moulin Rouge!. Set in Paris in 1900, the Oscar-winning jukebox musical extravaganza tells the tale of Christian (Ewan McGregor), who falls for Satine (Nicole Kidman), star of the Moulin Rouge night club. For this special screening, SIFF offers up sparkling wine to help celebrate of can-caning, love, and dramatic countdowns. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15