  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: December 26–January 1

Al Farrow's sculptures mix gun violence and religion, SIFF lets you quote along with 'The Princess Bride,' and Thunderpussy rings in the New Year with racy rock.

By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld 12/26/2016 at 9:00am

Al farrow mosque z5o26v

War and religion intersect in the disarming sculptures of Al Farrow's Divine Ammunition at Bellevue Arts Museum.

Al Farrow, Bombed Mosque, 2010, guns, gun parts, bullets, and steel, 40 x 56 x 34.25 in.

Image: Photo Courtesy Catharine Clark Gallery

Thru May 7
Al Farrow: Divine Ammunition
In a world divided by religious differences, Al Farrow possesses an artistic arsenal capable of piercing our collective conscience. In Divine Ammunition, the sculptor turns bullets and guns into stunning and intricate models of synagogues, mausoleums, cathedrals, and bombed mosques. These miniature places of worship (which showed during this year’s Seattle Art Fair) offer a harrowing and stark look at the violence of valuing tribalism over empathy. Bellevue Arts Museum, $12

Thru Dec 30
Smash Putt
With imaginative holes designed by industrial artists and plenty of booze, Smash Putt is mini golf for adults. It’s great for groups of friends looking to enjoy a nice night of creative appreciation and mild competition out on the town. Check out the 21+ popup putt putt golf extravaganza as it hits downtown Seattle for the first time. 1122 Post Ave, $10–$25

Dec 26–29
The Princess Bride Quote Along
Between "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die" and anything Andre the Giant says as Fezzik, The Princess Bride has become one of the most quotable classics in film history. SIFF knows how inconceivable it is to watch the fantasy adventure and not blurt out lines as Westley attempts to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup, so they're hosting a week of screenings where it's okay to yell them at the screen. SIFF Film Center, $15

Fri & Sat, Dec 30 & 31
Thunderpussy
Seattle's Thunderpussy has cultivated a reputation for putting on unapologetically racy rock concerts—which isn't terribly difficult when singer Molly Sides writhes around the stage to bluesy rock riffs. It's pretty crazy how big of a local fan base the group has built up in the past few years based solely on the strength of its live element (we're still waiting for a Thunderpussy record...). The female rock quartet combines Sides’ sultry vocals, Whitney Petty’s dynamic guitar licks, and a percussive knock-out courtesy of bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy. Experience the high kicks and bawdy tunes for yourself when Thunderpussy stops in for two nights at Neumos, including what's sure to be a wild New Year's Eve party. Neumos, $17

Sat, Dec 31
Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the New Year the right way with a sing-along screening of Baz Luhrmann's modern cabaret classic, Moulin Rouge!. Set in Paris in 1900, the Oscar-winning jukebox musical extravaganza tells the tale of Christian (Ewan McGregor), who falls for Satine (Nicole Kidman), star of the Moulin Rouge night club. For this special screening, SIFF offers up sparkling wine to help celebrate of can-caning, love, and dramatic countdowns. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $15

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Cheap Week
Show Comments

Related Content

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 10–16

10/10/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 24–30

10/24/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 3–9

10/03/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 31–November 6

10/31/2016 Edited by Seth Sommerfeld By Jane Kidder

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots

12/22/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 21–27

12/21/2016 By Rosin Saez

Restaurant Revelry

New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

12/20/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Deals on Flavor

Seattle's Best Wintertime Cheap Eats

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: December 26–January 1

9:00am By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

12/22/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Surprises and Inevitabilities

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Book Clubbers

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Open Letter

An Open Letter to Chris Hansen and Ed Murray

12/20/2016

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Says He Can't Intervene in Youth Jail Permit

12/22/2016 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Protesters Against Youth Jail Demonstrate Outside Mayor's House

12/21/2016 By Josh Feit

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Politics

Here’s How to Cope with a Trump Presidency

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388