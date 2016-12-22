Shifts & Shakeups
This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots
Bell and Whete will be reborn as a brewpub; the former Culture Club address will be reborn as a house of Thai-style hot pots. And big changes in store for Sazerac.
Let's quickly check in on the stuff that's happened amidst all the year-end listicles and holiday dining roundups...
Changeups
Sazerac
After 20 years, the downtown dining staple will close on January 1. Sazerac will have one last New Year's Eve, then serve brunch on New Year's Day, closing the doors at 2pm. A new restaurant will take its place by about mid-March. There's no name yet, but here's the plan: shareable, seasonal flatbreads and pasta, a bar program heavy on brown liquor, plus local and housemade elements. Oh, and a new patio with a retractable canopy, fire pits, and heaters aplenty for use most of the year.
Bell and Whete
The beer-heavy Belltown restaurant shut its doors December 15, but owner Marcus Charles will refashion the space as a brewpub. More specifics to come.
Coming Soon
Morfire
Capitol Hill Seattle blog says Thai hot pots are coming to the space on 12th Ave that was home to the short-lived Culture Club.
Collabs
Jester King and Fair Isle Brewing
Austin's influential Jester King Brewery, maker of superlative farmhouse-style ales, has a major stake in a new Seattle brewery, says Washington Beer Blog. It's called Fair Isle; local partners will handle the vision, creativity, and actual brewing while Jester advises along the way. The brewery is aiming for a spot in Ballard, Fremont, or Queen Anne.
