The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

There's plenty of holiday entertainment on the slate, plus Fly Moon Royalty's final concert and the adult mini golf of Smash Putt.

By Seattle Met Staff 12/22/2016 at 10:00am

Fly moon royalty s8mrub

Fly Moon Royalty says goodbye with one final neo soul party at Neumos.

Image: Photo Courtesy Genevieve Alvarez

Concerts

Fri, Dec 23
Fly Moon Royalty's Last Dance
After years making some of Seattle’s best electronic neo soul music, Fly Moon Royalty is calling it a day. The duo says goodbye with one last blowout at Neumos. Pay tribute to their tunes by dancing the night away one final time. Neumos, $15–$25

Thur, Dec 22
How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Leonard Cohen
It’s been a year of brutal loss in the music world. The death of master singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen on November 7 felt like an unnecessarily brutal body blow to a fighter that had already been knocked to the canvas rounds earlier. To help with the coping process, former Town Hall Artist in Resident Tomo Nakayama has organized How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Leonard Cohen. The lineup for the night includes an all-star roster of local singer-songwriters: Nakayama, Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Kimya Dawson, Kevin Murphy (the Moondoggies), Sean Nelson (Harvey Danger), and more. The tribute concert’s title comes from Cohen’s lyrics for the song “Anthem”: “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” Town Hall, Sold out

Fri, Dec 23 
Manatee Commune on Ice
Manatee Commune (aka Grant Eadie) is a unique soul in the Pacific Northwest electronic music scene: a one-man EDM band mixing smooth, easy-listening vibes live guitar, drums, and complex layers of synths. His latest venture, Manatee Commune on Ice, attempts to turn the Neptune Theatre winter wonderland for a night of art installations, projection mapping, and music. With guest spots by David B, Yppah, and Saint Claire, you’re holidays just won’t be complete until you’ve danced in this simulated snow globe to some killer electronic tunes. Neptune Theatre, $14–$16

Holiday

Thru Dec 24
A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 
In case you think Charles Dickens got a few details wrong, Unexpected Productions offers you the chance to help craft a better (or at least funnier) version of the holiday classic via A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge gets an on-the-spot punch-up as audience suggestions guide performers to jostle around the legendary miser in all sorts of amusing ways. As if his Christmas Eve wasn’t tough enough already. Market Theater, $15

Thru Dec 29
It's a Wonderful Life
While you might not be able to give your loved ones the moon this Christmas (lasso or not), you could still warm their hearts by taking them to one of Grand Illusion’s annual screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life. Grand Illusion Cinema, $9

Thru Jan 1
Wildlights
After last week’s fire, Woodland Park Zoo could use visitors to it’s delightful Christmas light spectacular, Wildlights, now more than ever. (Not that it was a particularly tough sell.) The family-friendly activities include indoor powder play in the Snowmazium, the chance to hang out with some reindeer, an on-site Santa (for photo procrastinators), and (of course) the luminous wonder of over 600,000 light bulbs lighting up the zoo’s pathways. Woodland Park Zoo, $10

Dec 21–24
White Christmas Sing Along
There are plenty of great Christmas films, but few pull off live action holiday music like Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, the 1954 romantic comedy follows the pair of song-and-dance men attempting to woo a sister act while spending time performing in a secluded, snowy Vermont inn. Arrive early to grab your complimentary jingle bells and sing along with a per-screening video featuring classic Christmas carols. SIFF Film Center, $12

Fri & Sat, Dec 23 & 24
Sugar Plum Gary
When comedian Emmett Montgomery dons his red Santa footie pajamas, he transforms into Sugar Plum Gary. While Gary may appear innocent enough, he actually serves as a harbinger of hilarious holiday horrors. The hour-long one-man show takes an audience into the twisted psyche of Gary, a Santa expert who’s... seen things. With the show propelled by audience inquires to Gary’s lone prompt—“Does anyone have a question about Christmas?“—each performance at the new 18th and Union arts space offers up a unique path to the darkest Christmas laughs imaginable. 18th and Union, $10–$15

Dec 25
Fiddler on the Roof Sing Along
Looking for some Christmas Day entertainment that has nothing to do with Jesus or Santa? SIFF is once again here to help. The cinema’s annual Fiddler on the Roof Sing Along screening is a delightful tradition for the Seattle Jewish community (and musical lovers). In addition to belting out beloved tunes like “If I Were a Rich Man,” the event also includes a preshow meal of Chinese takeout from Leah’s Gourmet Kosher Foods and live music by klezmer band Orkestyr Farfeleh. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $25

The Sporting Life

Sat, Dec 24
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Seahawks may have clinched another NFC West title last week, but there’s still plenty to play for when the rival Arizona Cardinals come to town for a Christmas Eve showdown. If the Seahawks take care of business and crush the mediocre Cardinals and pathetic 49ers, they’ll secure a first round bye and playoff home game. Cardinals running back David Johnson has played at an MVP level this year, but if they Legion of Boom can contain him, they’re should be plenty of holiday cheer in CenturyLink Field. CenturyLink Field, $189–$785 (Televised on Fox)

Special Events

Thru Dec 22
Punk Rock Flea Market
Need to do some last minute holiday shopping, but want to stay clear of that sheen of corporate commercialism? Then the Punk Rock Flea Market is for you. The three-night event at V2 on Capitol Hill features revelry, booze, live music, and vendors welcome to sell anything at all (to quote the organizers, it’ll feature “stuff they made, stuff they purchased, stuff they stole. Big things, small things, clothes, music, crafts, art, dog sweaters, skateboards, nipple rings, barbie dolls, zippo lighters, playing cards with girlie photos on the back, Russian military paraphernalia, spring rolls, and untold riches of punk rock paraphernalia.”). The Punk Rock Flea Market also serves as the final event in the V2 space before it’s torn down. Might as well go out with a bang. V2, $1

Thru Jan 15
Smash Putt
With imaginative holes designed by industrial artists and plenty of booze, Smash Putt is mini golf for adults. It’s great for groups of friends looking to enjoy a nice night of creative appreciation and mild competition out on the town. Check out the 21+ popup putt putt golf extravaganza as it hits downtown Seattle for the first time. 1122 Post Avenue, $10–$25

Filed under
Met Picks, Weekend
