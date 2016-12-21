  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

Seattle Symphony remembers David Bowie a year after the pop icon’s death, Seattle Rep’s Woody Guthrie musical and Spectrum Dance fight the system, Jim Woodring creates surreal illustrations with gigantic implements.

By Seth Sommerfeld 12/21/2016 at 3:05pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Woodring 3 avsbsk

Image: Courtesy Mark Woods

Visual Art

The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept

Jan 21–Apr 16 Ever a peddler of the surreal oddities of the mind, Seattle illustrator and creator of the Frank comics series Jim Woodring employed a larger-than-life artistic implement to create his new Frye-commissioned exhibit, The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept. The psychologically explorative and trippy black-and-white, framed images of abstract dreamscapes were inked by Woodring using his gigantic, five-foot-long handcrafted dip pen. Mightier than the sword indeed. Frye Art Museum, fryemuseum.org

Concert

Windborne's The Music of David Bowie

Jan 10 It’s still hard to fathom that David Bowie was mortal, but his songs still feel transcendent. On the one-year anniversary of the death of the experimental, glamorous, and boundary-pushing rock icon, join the Seattle Symphony, guest conductor Brent Havens, and singer Tony Vincent for a public celebration of Bowie’s music and its lasting impact on our collective creative psyche. Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Courtesy heidi may gdgbra

Image: Heidi May

Books & Talks

Henry Rollins

“Pain is personal. It really belongs to the one feeling it. Probably the only thing that is your own. I like mine.” —Henry Rollins 

Jan 2 The punk polymath (former Black Flag frontman, writer, comedian, actor, radio host) heads to the Neptune for a viciously unvarnished spoken word performance. Neptune Theatre, stgpresents.org

Dance

Shot

Jan 19–Feb 4 Complacency isn’t in acclaimed Seattle choreographer Donald Byrd’s vocabulary. His Spectrum Dance Theater opens its 2017 season (American: Identity, Race, or Culture?) with the world premiere of Shot, an examination and critique of the police’s use of lethal force against black people. Byrd’s “theater of disruption” style—which mixes dance, music, text, and sound—provides an unflinching look at the issue. Seattle Repertory Theatre, spectrumdance.org

Tkcredit cfoqjh

Image: Tino Tran

Theater

Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Jan 6–29 Woody Guthrie built the template for the American protest song. With “This Machine Kills Fascists” scrawled across his guitar, the folk singer-songwriter blended rebellion and sincerity in songs like “This Land Is Your Land” and odes to the plight of Dust Bowl workers. Seattle Rep shares his homespun legacy via the musical Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie. Seattle Repertory Theatre, seattlerep.org

Filed under
Concert, Dance, Theater, Books & Talks, Visual Art, Met Picks
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2016

12/28/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: March 2016

02/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

Seattle Spring Arts Guide 2016

03/07/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: April 2015

04/01/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 21–27

12/21/2016 By Rosin Saez

Restaurant Revelry

New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

12/20/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Deals on Flavor

Seattle's Best Wintertime Cheap Eats

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Surprises and Inevitabilities

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Book Clubbers

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Open Letter

An Open Letter to Chris Hansen and Ed Murray

12/20/2016

Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill Glitter Gala 2016

12/20/2016

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Says He Can't Intervene in Youth Jail Permit

9:06am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Protesters Against Youth Jail Demonstrate Outside Mayor's House

12/21/2016 By Josh Feit

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Politics

Here’s How to Cope with a Trump Presidency

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Hawaiian Language 101

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388