The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

Our favorite news from 2016 in Seattle Met's Style section.

By Colleen Williams 12/21/2016 at 10:30am

Twin peaks vt1j5f

Photographer Brandon Hill captures our Twin Peaks-inspired fall fashion.

What a year! With tremendous ups and downs in the political arena, it's hard to remember that plenty happened in Seattle's flourishing style scene (quick! if you need to cheer yourself up, revisit MurderSheLook). From openings to closings to runway shows to new faces (usually found in our "Wear What When" column), we rifled through our coverage to find highlights of this whirlwind year. 

We've seen some fantastic launches and new businesses: Filson's Smokey Bear Collection celebrated the iconic bear (and was a personal fave) while coastal-meets-local cool stylist service Cuniform was popular with our readers. We started "Style File," a quick 5-question interview with local style-scenesters like RainBowGore Cake, lavender Cadillac driver (and scent aficionado) Shelley Callaghan and hometown glamour queen, Robbie Turner. Butch Blum announced new ownership in January (can you believe it's already been a year?) and one famous dress could be found in Olivia Kim's SPACE (to the cool tune of about $13,000). Speaking of Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton moved in and Stella McCartney, Melissa McCarthy and Christian Louboutin stopped by, giving the city some serious star power. Pot became super chic and Devon Yan won the Bellevue Independent Designer Runway Show. Tacocat started a lipstick-merch trend, YSL was everywhere (thank you, SAM!) and Bellevue Arts Museum kept the summer cool with Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Flair

But most of all, the Twin Peeks (wink wink) fashion shoot is worth another look. A hugely collaborative effort through local retailers, photographers, stylists and settings, the spread pays homage to the most anticipated television return in years: Twin Peaks in 2017.

And if you're still struggling to find last minute gifts, may I suggest December issue's gift guide? Someone on your list definitely deserves a vintage Vespa. Now, let's cue up "Auld Lang Syne;" here's to 2017!

