  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

The Seattle-based therapist uses videoconferencing to counsel expats working in the remote parts of the world.

By Darren Davis 12/20/2016 at 1:33pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seme 0117 mud anita colombara jofkkj

Anita Colombara, photographed in studio in Capitol Hill on November 14, 2016

Image: Mary Dee Mateo

For her day job, Anita Colombara provides counseling to low-income communities throughout greater Seattle, often traveling to her clients’ homes and schools. But with Remote Access Mental Health, her side gig, she travels much farther. Specializing in therapy for expats working abroad, Colombara uses videoconferencing to reach clients in remote regions and urban centers throughout Asia, South America, and Africa—adults mired in the stress of major moves, often left without the professional mental health resources found in the West. Change is almost always hard, she says. But technology (and good, old-fashioned therapy) can help.

Why did you start working with clients abroad?

Living [in Cambodia] for four years, I saw so many expats who were just burnt out, suffering from anxiety, adjustment issues, culture shock. I’ve always had it in the back of my mind: How can these international colleagues be given access to the kind of counseling I now provide in Seattle?

In both rural regions and cosmopolitan cities?

Initially I wanted to gear [Remote Access Mental Health] more toward what the U.S. government would call hardship placements, areas that might have political conflict or poor infrastructure.  But pretty much anyone making a big move and vocational change—to a cosmopolitan European city or a small village in Africa—is going to experience stress.

Can videoconferencing really compare to in-person sessions?

I’ve been really surprised by how much it feels like I’m in the same room as the person. I can still listen to their stories, identify needs and formulate goals, or have the video show my entire body to demonstrate relaxation skills and walk through emotional regulation.

Or maybe they just need someone from the West who speaks English?

I make it clear that I’m not paid to be a friend. There are many other avenues for that. What I do is evidence-based and trauma-informed mental health therapy—the same services I provide in Seattle.

Are there some patients who prefer this type of counseling?

A lot of them like it because they are in enclaves where it’s hard to keep things private. You’re working in a small town in Asia, you’re on a team of 10. You leave for the capital once a month to see a professional, and everyone is going to know about it.

Do you forecast an uptick in clientele with Trump-related anxiety?

I know people are talking about leaving the country, which might be reactionary. But I do know a lot of people already abroad are asking themselves whether they should stay overseas or come back and make a difference in their own country. 

Filed under
Questions Answered, Anita Colombara, Mental Health
Show Comments

Related Content

Questions Answered

Natasha Marin Is a Hope-Touting Troll Slayer

09/21/2016 By Jessica Voelker

Questions Answered

Gene Armstrong Dispels Myths About Furries

08/22/2016 By Jessica Voelker

Slideshow

Slide Show: Sound Mental Health's 10th Annual Mental Health Matters Gala

05/15/2015

Questions Answered

Here's the Person in Charge of Preparing Us for Seattle's Apocalyptic Earthquake

05/23/2016 By Jessica Voelker

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 21–27

12/21/2016 By Rosin Saez

Restaurant Revelry

New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

12/20/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Deals on Flavor

Seattle's Best Wintertime Cheap Eats

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Surprises and Inevitabilities

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Book Clubbers

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Open Letter

An Open Letter to Chris Hansen and Ed Murray

12/20/2016

Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill Glitter Gala 2016

12/20/2016

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Says He Can't Intervene in Youth Jail Permit

9:06am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Protesters Against Youth Jail Demonstrate Outside Mayor's House

12/21/2016 By Josh Feit

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Politics

Here’s How to Cope with a Trump Presidency

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Hawaiian Language 101

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388